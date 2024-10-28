MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest, Chelsea fined by FA for pitchside melee

During the match at Stamford Bridge earlier this month, Forest’s Neco Williams sparked the pitchside confrontation after his challenge on Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella sent the full-back sprawling into the technical area.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 22:55 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File photo: Tempers flared between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea players during the English Premier League match on October 6 at Stamford Bridge.
File photo: Tempers flared between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea players during the English Premier League match on October 6 at Stamford Bridge. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File photo: Tempers flared between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea players during the English Premier League match on October 6 at Stamford Bridge. | Photo Credit: AP

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea were fined by the FA on Monday following their players’ involvement in a mass confrontation during a 1-1 Premier League draw earlier this month.

Forest was fined 125,000 pounds (USD 162,300.00) and Chelsea 40,000 pounds respectively.

“It was alleged that Nottingham Forest and Chelsea failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 88th minute, and both clubs accepted this charge,” the FA said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Palmer says Chelsea’s youth creates its own pressures

During the October 6 match at Stamford Bridge, Forest’s Neco Williams sparked the pitchside confrontation after his challenge on Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella sent the full-back sprawling into the technical area, upending his coach Enzo Maresca

Several players then piled into a melee, including some off the bench, pushing and shoving each other before referee Chris Kavanagh regained control. The match had 11 yellow cards in total.

Earlier this month, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was given a five-match stadium ban for spitting on the ground as match officials walked by in the tunnel during a 1-0 home loss to Fulham in the Premier League on September 28.

Related Topics

Nottingham Forest /

Chelsea /

Premier League 2024-25

