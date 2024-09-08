Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 11 LIVE: Pooja Ojha out of women’s Kayak Single 200m KL1, Closing Ceremony updates, India results

Key Updates
- September 08, 2024 13:48ICYMI
- September 08, 2024 13:33Para Canoe: Pooja finishes in fourth
Pooja Ojha crosses the line in fourth with a timing of 1:17.23, bringing an end to her campaign.
- September 08, 2024 13:29Para Canoe: Pooja Ojha in action
India’s Pooja Ojha will be competing in the Women’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 Semifinal A.
Top 3 of each semi will make it to Final A.
- September 08, 2024 13:12India’s medal tally after Day 10:
GOLD - 7
SILVER - 9
BRONZE - 13
India is currently in 16th place. The country achieved its best-ever haul at a single edition of the Paralympic Games - 29 medals.
It also surpassed its Tokyo Paralympic gold medal tally (five).
- September 08, 2024 13:02Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?
Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.
- September 08, 2024 12:06Who will be in action today for India?
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 11 of the Paris Paralympics 2024. Stay tuned for updates on Indians in action today.
