Live

Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 11 LIVE: Pooja Ojha out of women’s Kayak Single 200m KL1, Closing Ceremony updates, India results

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Follow Sportstar’s Highlights of the Indians in action during Day 11 of the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Sunday, September 8.

Updated : Sep 08, 2024 14:06 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indians in action during Day 11 of the Paris Paralympics on Sunday, September 8.

  • September 08, 2024 13:57
    All you need to know about the Closing Ceremony

    Paris Paralympics 2024 Closing Ceremony: When and where to watch, IST timing, event details

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Here is all you need to know about the Closing Ceremony of the 17th edition of the Paralympic Games.

  • September 08, 2024 13:48
    ICYMI

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep’s silver medal upgraded after gold medallist Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran gets disqualified

    Navdeep Singh’s silver medal in men’s javelin throw F41 at Paris 2024 Paralympics was upgraded after Iran’s Sadegh Beit Sayah, the gold medallist, was disqualified.

  • September 08, 2024 13:33
    Para Canoe: Pooja finishes in fourth

    Pooja Ojha crosses the line in fourth with a timing of 1:17.23, bringing an end to her campaign. 

  • September 08, 2024 13:29
    Para Canoe: Pooja Ojha in action

    India’s Pooja Ojha will be competing in the Women’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 Semifinal A. 

    Top 3 of each semi will make it to Final A. 

  • September 08, 2024 13:12
    India’s medal tally after Day 10:

    GOLD - 7

    SILVER - 9

    BRONZE - 13

    India is currently in 16th place. The country achieved its best-ever haul at a single edition of the Paralympic Games - 29 medals

    It also surpassed its Tokyo Paralympic gold medal tally (five). 

  • September 08, 2024 13:02
    Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

    Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

  • September 08, 2024 12:50
    Navdeep’s gold, Simran’s bronze and more.. How did the Indians perform on Day 10?

    ​​

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 10: Full list of Indian results on September 7

    A compilation of all the results of the Indian events at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Day 10, September 7.

    ​​

  • September 08, 2024 12:27
    Here’s a look at the medal events on the final day

    Paralympics 2024, Day 11 - September 8: What are the medal events today?

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: On the final day, medal events will be held across para athletics, para powerlifting, wheelchair basketball and para canoe.

  • September 08, 2024 12:06
    Who will be in action today for India?

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 11: Indians in action today — September 8 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: On September 8, Indian athletes will be participating in para canoe.

  • September 08, 2024 12:02
    Stay tuned!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 11 of the Paris Paralympics 2024. Stay tuned for updates on Indians in action today.

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics

