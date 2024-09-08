Paris Paralympics 2024 Closing Ceremony: When and where to watch, IST timing, event details

After nearly two weeks, the 17th edition of the Paralympic Games is set to conclude in Paris on September 8, Sunday.

Unlike the Opening Ceremony which was at the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees, the Closing Ceremony will be held at the Stade de France, which hosted the track and field events for this edition of the quadrennial event.

The 84-member Indian contingent ended their campaign with seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals in Paris to achieve its best-ever haul at a single edition of the Paralympic Games.

Among the history-makers were Harvinder Singh and Preethi Pal, who will be the flagbearers for India during the Parade of Nations. Harvinder became the first Indian to win a gold medal in para archery while Preethi Pal won India its first track medal when she won the bronze in the women’s 100m T35, following it up with a bronze in the women’s 200m T35.

Thomas Jolly, who has overseen all Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, has lined up 24 artists from the French electronic music scene who are expected to celebrate the 4,400 athletes from 168 Paralympic delegations.

The Closing Ceremony will also feature the extinguishing of the Paralympic Flame and the transfer of the Paralympic Flag to the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PARIS 2024 PARALYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY

What time will the Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony start? The Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony will start on September 8, Monday at 11:30 PM IST. Where is the Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony taking place? The Paris 2024Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be held at the Stade de France, which hosted the track and field events for this edition of the quadrennial event. Where to watch the Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony? The Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be telecast live on DD Sports and Sports18 channels. The live streaming of the same will be available on JioCinema.

What to expect at the Closing Ceremony

While the performers for the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony have remained under wraps, LA28 has announced a line-up of Paralympians, athletes and artists who will feature in the Handover celebration. USA will be represented in the Handover Ceremony by Paris 2024 Paralympians Samantha Bosco, Ezra Frech and Jamal Hill.

Bosco won gold in the women’s time trial C4 road cycling event, while Frech won gold in the men’s 100m T63 and high jump T3 events. Hill won bronze in the men’s 50m freestyle S9 swimming event in Tokyo, finishing fifth in the same in Paris 2024.

Once the Paralympic flag is passed to LA28, Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway star Ali Stroker will sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France.

The audience will witness an interactive musical performance from an acclaimed group including jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker, violinist and singer-songwriter Gaelynn Lea, rapper, songwriter and athlete Garnett Silver-Hall, and performing artist Anderson .Paak, all set against the backdrop of Los Angeles’ iconic Venice Beach coastline.