Paris Paralympics 2024: Medallists to get Rs 75 lakh for gold, Rs 50 lakh for silver, Rs 30 lakh for bronze

India concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, marking the country’s best performance in the competition’s history.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 16:24 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mandaviya pledged full support and facilities for para-athletes to aim for more medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.
| Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mandaviya pledged full support and facilities for para-athletes to aim for more medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced cash awards of Rs. 75 lakh to the gold medallists, Rs. 50 lakh for the silver winners and Rs. 30 lakh for the Indian athletes who have won bronze in the just-concluded Paralympic Games in Paris.

Those excelling in mixed teams events, like archer Sheetal Devi, will get richer by Rs. 22.5 lakh.

The minister announced this during an event organised to felicitate the medallists at the mega-event.

Mandaviya also pledged full support and facilities for para-athletes to aim for more medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

“The country is rising in Paralympics and para sports. From four medals in 2016, India have won 19 medals in Tokyo and 29 in Paris with 18th place finish,” Mandaviya said.

“We will provide all the facilities to all of our para-athletes so that we can win more medals and gold medals in 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.”

India concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, marking the country’s best performance in the competition’s history.

India also crossed the 50-medal mark in Paralympic Games history with its excellent performance.

Swarmed by hundreds of supporters, India’s Paralympic medal-winners returned to a jubilant welcome on Tuesday after securing the unprecedented haul in the French capital.

