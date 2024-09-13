Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), Indian Oil Corporation on Thursday promised to provide monthly scholarships and medical insurance to the country’s para athletes after their historic performance at the recently-concluded Paris Paralympics.

India secured a record 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze, marking its best-ever Paralympic performance.

IndianOil, in partnership with Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), lent support to the para contingent since October 2023 and was the main sponsor for the Indian team at the Paris Paralympic Games.

Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, expressed admiration for the athletes and emphasised on the need to enhance the present support. He announced that IndianOil will introduce monthly scholarships, medical insurance, and sports kits for para athletes.

“This historic performance is a testament to the resilience and determination of our para athletes,” V Satish Kumar, Chairman and Director (Marketing), IndianOil, said during a felicitation ceremony.

“IndianOil is proud to have supported them on this incredible journey, and we remain committed to standing by their side as they continue to break barriers and achieve excellence.”

Devendra Jhajharia, President of PCI, added, “My players trust me and we are already preparing for our next outing. IndianOil’s support has been crucial in enabling our athletes to perform at their best. This partnership embodies resilience, strength, and determination.”