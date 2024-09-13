MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli arrive in Chennai for first Test against Bangladesh

The likes of India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had earlier reached the city on Thursday.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 11:22 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India captain Rohit Sharma (right) and Virat Kohli.
FILE PHOTO: India captain Rohit Sharma (right) and Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India captain Rohit Sharma (right) and Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

India skipper Rohit Sharma and batting stalwart Virat Kohli arrived here for the first Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to commence on September 19.

Wearing a yellow jersey, Rohit was seen emerging from the airport escorted by security personnel, in a PTI Video on Thursday night, while Kohli came directly to Chennai from London in an early-morning flight.



The players are returning to the field after a much-needed break of more than a month and would look to put behind the disappointment of losing the ODI series against Sri Lanka in August and get back to winning ways quickly under new coach Gautam Gambhir.

This will be India’s first Test under Gambhir and his new support staff, and it would be interesting to see how Rohit’s side approaches the game against a Bangladesh team which is riding a wave following its 2-0 Test series win over Pakistan.

Vital World Test Championship (WTC) points are at stake in the two-match series as India gets ready for a gruelling 10-match Test season, which also includes a three-Test series at home against New Zealand and the five-match Border-Gavaskar series later this year in Australia.

India is currently heading the table with 68.52 percentage points, while Australia is a close second with 62.50 percentage points.

Bangladesh has jumped to fourth spot with 45.83 percentage points following its 10-wicket win against Pakistan in the opening Test and its amazing fight-back in the second Test where wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das scored a century to singlehandedly guide the side to a series triumph.

The second Test of the India-Bangladesh series will be played in Kanpur from September 27.

