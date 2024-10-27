Spanish youngster Lamine Yamal became the youngest goal scorer in El Clasico goal when he netted in the 77th minute to give Barcelona a 3-0 lead against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spanish youngster Lamine Yamal became the youngest goal scorer in El Clasico goal when he netted in the 77th minute to give Barcelona a 3-0 lead against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

He broke the record of fellow Barca footballer Alfonso Navarro in men’s football and that of Vicky López in women’s football. Navarro was 17 years and 356 days old when he scored against Real Madrid while Vicky was 17 years 116 years old.

Yamal, on the other hand, was 17 years and 106 days when he scored the third goal against Barca’s arch-rival at the Spanish capital.

Youngest goalscorers in El Clasico men