AFC Challenge League 2024-25: Diamantakos’ equaliser gives East Bengal point against Paro FC in opener

The Kolkata-team opened the scoring through its French midfielder Madih Talal. The Bhutanese side then got back to the contest via Evans Asante, who equalised from the spot.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 18:32 IST , THIMPU - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Madih Talal in action for East Bengal.
Madih Talal in action for East Bengal. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Madih Talal in action for East Bengal. | Photo Credit: FSDL

East Bengal kicked off its AFC Challenge League campaign with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Bhutan’s Paro FC, salvaging a crucial point thanks to Dimitrios Diamantakos’ second-half equaliser.

The Super Cup champion struck early through Madih Talal, who converted Saul Crespo’s precise cutback in the fifth minute to put East Bengal in the lead.

However, the advantage was short-lived as the home side responded just three minutes later with a William Opoku penalty after Evans Asante drew a foul from Anwar Ali in the box.

With the game evenly poised, Paro seized momentum, keeping East Bengal’s defence on their toes.

Koki Narita’s long-range effort and Tomoyuki Unno’s deflected shot tested Prabhsukhan Gill, who stood firm.

AS IT HAPPENED: East Bengal vs Paro FC highlights

Paro’s persistence paid off in stoppage time, when Asante capitalised on a swift counterattack, sprinting from midfield to slot past Gill and send the hosts into the break 2-1 up.

In the second-half, East Bengal pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

Kazuo Homma nearly extended Paro’s lead with a close-range header before Diamantakos responded, firing wide from just outside the box.

But the Greek forward made no mistake with his next opportunity in the 69th minute, coolly finishing Nandhakumar Sekar’s pinpoint cross after a surging run down the right.

The Indian Super League side now looks ahead to its next Group A clash against Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings on Tuesday, aiming to build on this hard-earned draw.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Paro FC /

AFC Challenge League

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

