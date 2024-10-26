Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE: RMA 0-0 FCB, El Clasico in La Liga updates, Mbappe goal disallowed

- October 27, 2024 01:1441’
Lamine Yamal gets the ball in the midfield and tries to start a counterattack with a through ball for Lewandowski. However, Rudiger spoils the plans with a key interception and Madrid tries another attack on the other side.
Vinicius and Camavinga combine for an attack but that too, bites the dust after Kounde clears the ball away.
- October 27, 2024 01:1240’
Pedri tries to find Fermin but Lewandowski latches onto the ball and takes a shot, which flies off-target. But the linesman raises the flag as the Pole was off the line. Well well, this might just be the El Clasico of offsides!
- October 27, 2024 01:1039’
Lamine Yamal gets the ball along the right flank and drifts to his left, beating Mendy and Camavinga and shoots in a curler. The ball after a deflection off Camavinga goes out of play but the referee gives a goal kick.
- October 27, 2024 01:0836’
Mbappe combines with Camavinga, releasing his compatriot after drawing defenders towards him and as Vinicius darts up the pitch, the play pauses as Barca looks to have caught its opponent in another offside trap.
- October 27, 2024 01:0634’
Lewandowski goes to ground holding his back and Flick looks aploplectic with the injury. There seemed to be some elbow from Rudiger but the Pole gets up in a few seconds as the referee resumes play without any card.
- October 27, 2024 01:02GOAL30’ Mbappe goal disallowed!
Mbappe scores for Real Madrid. Mbappe gets the ball from Lucas Vazquez and he shoots past Pena to give Madrid he breakthrough.
However, his celebrations are cut short as VAR disallows the goal. Mbappe was seen past the off-side line yet again, his third such off-side.
- October 27, 2024 01:0229’
Barcelona is slowly crawling into the game as Inigo tries a header off a cross from his left. He almost scores as the ball dips inches after crossing the woodwork.
- October 27, 2024 01:0128’
Vinicius pushes Casado down to thwart a forward run and Barcelona gets a free-kick which it takes quickly. Seconds later, Pedri gets the ball outside the box and tries a long ranger with his right foot, which is saved by Lunin.
- October 27, 2024 00:58OFFSIDE25’
Camavinga gets the ball off Mbappe in another overlap and the midfielder gets into the box and tries to shoot on target himself and his shot hits the outside of the woodwork and goes out for a goalkick.
The linesman rules off-side again as Mbappe was ahead of the line when he received the pass from Mendy.
- October 27, 2024 00:5522’ Vinicius shoots off-target
Vinicius gets the ball along the left flank after an overlap with Tchouameni and then beats Kounde with a stepover, shooting with his right foot then.
However, the ball goes just off-target. He had scored a similar goal against Dortmund in their previous match.
- October 27, 2024 00:5422’
Raphinha gets the ball outside the box and tries a shot from there. But the ball goes over the net, causing no real trouble for Lunin or Real Madrid.
- October 27, 2024 00:52OFFSIDE19’
Mbappe gets a lobed pass in the midfield and runs up the pitch while being in an offside position. He dribbles one defender and crosses to Vinicus who shoots it over the net. Then the linesman raises the off-side flag.
- October 27, 2024 00:5118’
Casada tries a through pass for Fermin Lopez but Real Madrid spot the ball and clear it as Barca tries and tests to find spaces. Meanwhile, Vinicius goes to ground after a foul by Fermin.
- October 27, 2024 00:4916’
Cubarsi tries to ward off Madrid’s attack from the midfield but the White Shirts are building pressure in numbers at the moment. And Vinicius goes down while trying to make a run along the left.
- October 27, 2024 00:4814’ Off-side! Real Madrid almost scores
Camavinga delivers a through pass for Mbappe, who draws defenders towards him and he crosses for Belllingham on the far post. The Englishman steers the ball on target but Pena makes a great save to keep it out.
However, the linesman has the off-side flag raised and the goal wouldn’t have stood anyway.
- October 27, 2024 00:4613’
Action on the other end! This time, Yamal gets the ball in the final third and takes a shot on target. But lack of force sees the ball land safely into the gloves of Lunin.
- October 27, 2024 00:4512’
Mbappe notices Pena higher up the pitch and after a failed clearance by the Barca defence, Mbappe tries a lobbed shot, which dips but stays over the net to Barca’s relief.
- October 27, 2024 00:4311’
Real Madrid is maintaining a 4-4-2 shape while Barcelona, playing with a 4-2-3-1 shape, is looking for spaces to have Yamal exploit that shape. Meanwhile, Militao brings down Lewandowski and the referee gives a fre-kick.
- October 27, 2024 00:429’
Barcelona tries an attack up the pitch as Fermin Lopez looks to set up Raphinha but Madrid staves off that chance. Seconds later, Yamal’s puts in a long ball for Lewandowski, but Madrid is marking the Pole quite timely.
- October 27, 2024 00:418’
Yamal tries to whip in a cross in the Madrid box but Rudiger intercepts the ball Madrid gets possession back. It tries to start an attack, with Vazquez trying to set up Bellingham but Barca stops that in its half.
- October 27, 2024 00:399’
Cubarsi to Pedri as Barcelona tries to build up from the back but the ball ends up in Mendy’s feet and Lunin gets it rolling for another attack up front. Mbappe gets the ball and tries to combine with Vinicius, whose return pass is intercepted by Barcelona.
- October 27, 2024 00:386’
Barcelona tries to wrest control in the match but Bellingham rounds his marker Balde to come out on top and Madrid gets the ball back.
- October 27, 2024 00:374’
Vinicius gets the ball along the left flank and he shifts to his left, then right to try and beat his marker Kounde but the Frenchman makes sure the ball goes out, this time for a corner. The corner, initially out for another one, is finally punched out by Pena.
- October 27, 2024 00:352’ Mbappe comes close to scoring
Mbappe gets a through ball in the final third and he shifts to his left to strike to his right and shoots just off-target. First real chance of the game.
- October 27, 2024 00:331’
Mbappe gets the ball rolling and Vazquez makes a run up the pitch and after a pressing run by Valverde, the ball goes out for a Barca throw.
- October 27, 2024 00:32Kick Off!
The match begins with Real Madrid starting from left to right while Barcelona starts from the other end.
- October 27, 2024 00:30Minutes to kick off!
Flick hugs Ancelotti in the technical area as the players walk out in a stadium ringing with the anthem of Real Madrid and only minutes remain for the pivotal clash in the Spanish league.
- October 27, 2024 00:30Sportstar has got you on track!
There are issues with the official streaming partner for El Clasico in Madrid. But you can follow the match real-time on Sportstar.
- October 27, 2024 00:24Stage set for Clasico!
The Santiago Bernabeu looks almost full as fans of Real Madrid colour their home white while a certain section prides colours of Blaugrana, hoping to stun the hosts in their own den.
- October 27, 2024 00:16What are the coaches saying?
“Last year we had no striker, we lost an important striker like Karim, we replaced him with the goals of Bellingham, Joselu and Brahim (Diaz),” Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said.
“This year, we don’t have a problem because we have a striker that can score 30, 35, 40 goals. The important thing is (Bellingham) does his work, which is very important.”
- October 27, 2024 00:09What are the coaches saying?
“We have our ideas. Our philosophy is to press high and make it hard for the opponent to play out. Too much space between the lines doesn’t work for us,” Hansi Flick, Barcelona’s manager told a press conference on Friday.
“The players are brilliant and continue to adapt from game to game. The changes have worked, I believe in the team, they have so much quality and that’s what we want to see.”
- October 26, 2024 23:52Real Madrid vs Barca team news
Real will miss goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, centre back David Alaba and captain Dani Carvajal along with forward Rodrygo.
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and key defender Ronald Araujo will also be absent for the clash.
- October 26, 2024 23:22Barcelona starting XI
- October 26, 2024 23:04Real Madrid Starting XI
- October 26, 2024 22:14Match preview
Off the back of massive Champions League wins over German powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for a mouth-watering La Liga Clasico on Saturday.
One day after Real fought back from two goals down to thrash Dortmund 5-2 thanks to a hat-trick by Vinicius Jr., La Liga leader Barca ended a near decade-long winless run against Bayern with a 4-1 rout boosted by three goals from its Brazilian captain Raphinha.
Read the full preview here:
