MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Lamine Yamal scores his first El Clasico goal, makes it 3-0 for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Spanish youngster Lamine Yamal scored his first El Clasico goal when he netted in the 77th minute to give Barcelona a 3-0 lead against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Saturday.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 02:10 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Lamine Yamal.
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Lamine Yamal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Lamine Yamal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. WATCH: Lamine Yamal scores his first El Clasico goal, makes it 3-0 for Barcelona vs Real Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lewandowski scores two goals in two minutes for Barcelona against Real Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone gives injury update on Le Normand before BET v ATM in La Liga
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA v FCB in La Liga?
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Madrid boss Ancelotti ‘not losing sleep’ over improved Barca ahead of Clasico
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Lamine Yamal scores his first El Clasico goal, makes it 3-0 for Barcelona vs Real Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE: RMA 0-3 FCB, Lewandowski scores brace in El Clasico, Yamal nets for Barca
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lamine Yamal becomes youngest goalscorer in El Clasico, scores in Real Madrid vs Barcelona
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lewandowski scores two goals in two minutes for Barcelona against Real Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Heavyweight Karnataka looks to breeze past Bihar
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment