Spanish youngster Lamine Yamal scored his first El Clasico goal when he netted in the 77th minute to give Barcelona a 3-0 lead against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Saturday.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- WATCH: Lamine Yamal scores his first El Clasico goal, makes it 3-0 for Barcelona vs Real Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE: RMA 0-3 FCB, Lewandowski scores brace in El Clasico, Yamal nets for Barca
- Lamine Yamal becomes youngest goalscorer in El Clasico, scores in Real Madrid vs Barcelona
- Lewandowski scores two goals in two minutes for Barcelona against Real Madrid
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Heavyweight Karnataka looks to breeze past Bihar
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE