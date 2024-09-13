Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India C 382/5 vs India B; India D 4/1 after India A bowled out for 290

India A 290 all out vs India D - Mulani out

Heartbreak for Mulani as he falls after scoring 89 in 187 balls. Harshit Rana induces an edge that goes straight to slips. Terrific knock by Mulani though, got the team out of a difficult situation.

And on the very next ball, Harshit cleans up Aaqib Khan. So India A’s innings ends just 15 minutes into the day.