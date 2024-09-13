MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India C 382/5 vs India B; India D 4/1 after India A bowled out for 290

Duleep Trophy Live Score: Get all the live updates from Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy second round where India A takes on India D while India C faces India B in Anantapur.

Updated : Sep 13, 2024 10:05 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage from Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy second round where India A takes on India D while India C faces India B.

  • September 13, 2024 10:05
    India C 382/5 vs India B

    Ruturaj and Manav are going strong so far this morning. India C already has a strong base set to post a massive total. 

  • September 13, 2024 10:00
    India D 4/1 vs India A - Taide departs

    Atharva Taide is out off the third ball of the innings. Got struck in front, shouldering arms. The ball moved slightly into the left hander but a poor judgment nevertheless by the batter. 

  • September 13, 2024 09:56
    India D 4/0 vs India A

    India D begins its innings with a boundary. Atharva Taide gets a thick outside edge off Khaleel Ahmed’s delivery that goes past the slip cordon. 

  • September 13, 2024 09:44
    India A 290 all out vs India D - Mulani out

    Heartbreak for Mulani as he falls after scoring 89 in 187 balls. Harshit Rana induces an edge that goes straight to slips. Terrific knock by Mulani though, got the team out of a difficult situation. 

    And on the very next ball, Harshit cleans up Aaqib Khan. So India A’s innings ends just 15 minutes into the day. 

  • September 13, 2024 09:35
    India C 363/ 5 vs India B - Gaikwad fifty

    Ruturaj Gaikwad has reached his fifty in 55 balls in the first over of the day itself. Good knock, given that he had to retire hurt very early yesterday. He came back later and scored runs at brisk pace. 

  • September 13, 2024 09:33
    Day 2 begins

    India A 288/8 vs India D - Shams Mulani is unbeaten on 88 along with Khaleel Ahmed. Harshit Rana begins the proceedings of the day. 

    India C 357/5 vs India B - Ruturaj Gaikwad is nearing his half-century. He is partnered with Manav Suthar at the other end. Navdeep Saini starts the bowling. 

  • September 13, 2024 09:16
    IND C vs IND B: Match Report Day 1

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan century powers India C to dominant start against India B on day one

    That Ishan Kishan batted from out of nowhere was surprising, but his sparkly strokes weren’t, as his 111 (126b, 14x4, 3x6) helped India C rack up 357 for five on day one versus India B in the second round of the Duleep Trophy.

  • September 13, 2024 09:05
    In other news...

    The One-off test between Afghanistan and New Zealand, taking place at Greater Noida has been officially called off on the fifth morning without a ball being bowled. 

  • September 13, 2024 08:49
    IND A vs IND D: Day 1 Match report

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Mulani, Kotian lead fightback as India A posts 288/8 vs India D on opening day

    Shams Mulani led India A’s charge and saw that its batting lasted the day against India D in the second-round Duleep Trophy fixture at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Thursday.

  • September 13, 2024 08:38
    Streaming info

    The day begins at 9:30 AM. India A vs India D match can be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and Sports18 network. There’s no streaming for India B vs India C match. 

  • September 13, 2024 08:16
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the second round of Duleep Trophy 2024 where India A is facing India D while India B is up against India C. Stay tuned for live updates

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

Shreyas Iyer /

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India C 382/5 vs India B; India D 4/1 after India A bowled out for 290
    Team Sportstar
  2. India fielding coach T. Dilip on training with variable-weight balls to counter cross-winds during T20 WC and evolving throwing, diving techniques
    Ayan Acharya
  3. Paralympics 2024: France investigating disappearances of 2 Congolese athletes
    AP
  4. Afghanistan vs New Zealand: One-off Test called off without a ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  5. The ‘Nurmagomedov’ legacy is glorious, but what does the future hold for Usman after Bellator win?
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India fielding coach T. Dilip on training with variable-weight balls to counter cross-winds during T20 WC and evolving throwing, diving techniques
    Ayan Acharya
  2. Afghanistan vs New Zealand: One-off Test called off without a ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Full list of Test matches abandoned without a single ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  4. When a washed out Ashes Test resulted in the first-ever ODI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India C 382/5 vs India B; India D 4/1 after India A bowled out for 290
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India C 382/5 vs India B; India D 4/1 after India A bowled out for 290
    Team Sportstar
  2. India fielding coach T. Dilip on training with variable-weight balls to counter cross-winds during T20 WC and evolving throwing, diving techniques
    Ayan Acharya
  3. Paralympics 2024: France investigating disappearances of 2 Congolese athletes
    AP
  4. Afghanistan vs New Zealand: One-off Test called off without a ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  5. The ‘Nurmagomedov’ legacy is glorious, but what does the future hold for Usman after Bellator win?
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment