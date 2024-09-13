Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India C 382/5 vs India B; India D 4/1 after India A bowled out for 290

- September 13, 2024 10:05India C 382/5 vs India B
Ruturaj and Manav are going strong so far this morning. India C already has a strong base set to post a massive total.
- September 13, 2024 10:00India D 4/1 vs India A - Taide departs
Atharva Taide is out off the third ball of the innings. Got struck in front, shouldering arms. The ball moved slightly into the left hander but a poor judgment nevertheless by the batter.
- September 13, 2024 09:56India D 4/0 vs India A
India D begins its innings with a boundary. Atharva Taide gets a thick outside edge off Khaleel Ahmed’s delivery that goes past the slip cordon.
- September 13, 2024 09:44India A 290 all out vs India D - Mulani out
Heartbreak for Mulani as he falls after scoring 89 in 187 balls. Harshit Rana induces an edge that goes straight to slips. Terrific knock by Mulani though, got the team out of a difficult situation.
And on the very next ball, Harshit cleans up Aaqib Khan. So India A’s innings ends just 15 minutes into the day.
- September 13, 2024 09:35India C 363/ 5 vs India B - Gaikwad fifty
Ruturaj Gaikwad has reached his fifty in 55 balls in the first over of the day itself. Good knock, given that he had to retire hurt very early yesterday. He came back later and scored runs at brisk pace.
- September 13, 2024 09:33Day 2 begins
India A 288/8 vs India D - Shams Mulani is unbeaten on 88 along with Khaleel Ahmed. Harshit Rana begins the proceedings of the day.
India C 357/5 vs India B - Ruturaj Gaikwad is nearing his half-century. He is partnered with Manav Suthar at the other end. Navdeep Saini starts the bowling.
- September 13, 2024 09:16IND C vs IND B: Match Report Day 1
Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan century powers India C to dominant start against India B on day one
That Ishan Kishan batted from out of nowhere was surprising, but his sparkly strokes weren’t, as his 111 (126b, 14x4, 3x6) helped India C rack up 357 for five on day one versus India B in the second round of the Duleep Trophy.
- September 13, 2024 09:05In other news...
The One-off test between Afghanistan and New Zealand, taking place at Greater Noida has been officially called off on the fifth morning without a ball being bowled.
- September 13, 2024 08:49IND A vs IND D: Day 1 Match report
- September 13, 2024 08:38Streaming info
The day begins at 9:30 AM. India A vs India D match can be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and Sports18 network. There’s no streaming for India B vs India C match.
- September 13, 2024 08:16Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the second round of Duleep Trophy 2024 where India A is facing India D while India B is up against India C. Stay tuned for live updates
