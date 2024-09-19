MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN: ‘This is a ground I completely love to play cricket in,’ says Ashwin after sixth Test century

Ashwin credited Ravindra Jadeja for helping him through the innings during their unbroken 195-run partnership.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 20:35 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin raises his bat after scoring a hundred against Bangladesh.
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin raises his bat after scoring a hundred against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin raises his bat after scoring a hundred against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Ravichandran Ashwin has been making wonderful memories at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium recently. Earlier this year, the TNCA honoured him at a special function at the iconic venue to celebrate his achievements after he played his 100th Test and passed 500 wickets.

Then, last month, he guided his TNPL side, Dindigul Dragons, to its maiden title, playing vital knocks in Qualifier-2 (69 n.o. off 30 balls) and the Final (52 off 46 balls).

On Thursday, he made it even more special, completing his sixth Test century for India and second in as many Tests at this venue.

“This is a ground I completely love to play cricket in. It’s given me a lot of wonderful memories,” Ashwin said to the host broadcaster after the day’s play.

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jadeja, Ashwin anchor India recovery on Day 1 after initial scare

The 38-year-old said the work he had put in during the TNPL helped him out on Thursday.

“It helps that I’m coming off a T20 tournament where I worked quite a bit on batting and playing shots. On a surface like this with a bit of spice, if you’re going after the ball, you might as well go after it hard like Rishabh (Pant) does,” Ashwin explained about his aggressive approach to go for his shots.

“It’s an old-school Chennai surface with bounce and carry. The red soil pitch allows you to play a few shots if you are willing to just get in line and give it a bit of a tonk when there’s width,” he added.

Ashwin also credited Ravindra Jadeja for helping him through the innings during their unbroken 195-run partnership.

“Jadeja was of real help. There was a point when I was starting to tire, but Jaddu helped me through that phase. He’s been solid and one of our best batters. He told me we don’t have to convert two’s into three’s, which was useful for me,” quipped Ashwin.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ravichandran Ashwin /

India /

Bangladesh /

Ravindra Jadeja

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 19: Super Kings Academy to open a new center in Vellore
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN: ‘This is a ground I completely love to play cricket in,’ says Ashwin after sixth Test century
    Team Sportstar
  3. MotoGP: Miller to leave Red Bull KTM and ride for Pramac Racing next season on factory Yamaha bike
    Reuters
  4. Former Arsenal player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas arrested for alleged USD 800,000 drug smuggling from Thailand
    AP
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Shashwat Rawat’s gritty knock takes India A out of trouble against India C on day 1
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN: ‘This is a ground I completely love to play cricket in,’ says Ashwin after sixth Test century
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs NZ, 1st Test: Latham, Williamson help New Zealand respond strongly to Sri Lanka on Day 2
    Reuters
  3. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jadeja, Ashwin anchor India recovery on Day 1 after initial scare
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Jadeja record highest seventh-wicket partnership at Chepauk
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN: Ashwin hits sixth Test hundred, consecutive century at Chepauk
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 19: Super Kings Academy to open a new center in Vellore
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN: ‘This is a ground I completely love to play cricket in,’ says Ashwin after sixth Test century
    Team Sportstar
  3. MotoGP: Miller to leave Red Bull KTM and ride for Pramac Racing next season on factory Yamaha bike
    Reuters
  4. Former Arsenal player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas arrested for alleged USD 800,000 drug smuggling from Thailand
    AP
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Shashwat Rawat’s gritty knock takes India A out of trouble against India C on day 1
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment