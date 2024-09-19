MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN: Ashwin hits sixth Test hundred, consecutive century at Chepauk

The last time India played a Test match in Chennai, Ashwin scored a century.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 16:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s R. Ashwin in action.
India’s R. Ashwin in action. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s R. Ashwin in action. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

R. Ashwin registered his sixth Test hundred and first against Bangladesh during the first Test match at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. 

It was also his second consecutive hundred at Chepauk; the previous one came against England in 2021, the last time India played a Test in Chennai. 

Ashwin reached his century in 108 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. 

List of centuries by R Ashwin in Test cricket

1) 124 vs West Indies in Kolkata, 2013

2) 118 vs West Indies in Gros Islet, 2016

3) 113 vs West Indies in North Sound, 2016

4) 106 vs England in Chennai, 2021

5) 103 vs West Indies in Mumbai, 2011

