R. Ashwin registered his sixth Test hundred and first against Bangladesh during the first Test match at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

It was also his second consecutive hundred at Chepauk; the previous one came against England in 2021, the last time India played a Test in Chennai.

Ashwin reached his century in 108 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

List of centuries by R Ashwin in Test cricket

1) 124 vs West Indies in Kolkata, 2013

2) 118 vs West Indies in Gros Islet, 2016

3) 113 vs West Indies in North Sound, 2016

4) 106 vs England in Chennai, 2021

5) 103 vs West Indies in Mumbai, 2011