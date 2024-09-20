Key Updates
- September 20, 2024 10:32IND 376 all out - First innings
Chaotic first ball there! Shout for a lbw as Bumrah barely survives a yorker, Shanto takes the DRS. Before that, an overthrow helped the Indians take a two. Not out! It’s bat first for that decision as Bumrah stays on. OUT! Hasan scalps Bumrah (7, 9b) to complete his five-for! India has been bowled out for 376.
- September 20, 2024 10:28IND 374/9
OUT! Ashwin departs. His first aggressive shot of the day but doesn’t time it well. Tried to go over mid off but not enough power. He falls for a well-made 113 off 133 balls. Gets a standing ovation as he walks off. Third wicket of the day for Taskin.
- September 20, 2024 10:22IND 373/8
Change in bowling, Nahid Rana into the attack. Beats Bumrah on the frontfoot. Two runs came in that over.
- September 20, 2024 10:17WIND 371/8
OUT! Akash Deep is gone. Goes for a slog off Taskin, gets a top edge straight to the fielder at mid off. He falls for 17 off 30 balls.
Jasprit Bumrah is the new batter in. He’s off the mark with four off the first ball. Opened the face of the bat and guided a fuller delivery past the slip cordon. Smart shot.
- September 20, 2024 10:114IND 366/7
Hasan, on the other hand, is looking a bit tired. He bowled long spells yesterday and today, again, started with sun shining. Akash Deep meanwhile is enjoying his time at the crease. Swings his bat and gets a thick edge over slip cordon for four.
- September 20, 2024 10:06IND 359/7
Taskin has bowled a good spell so far. Has got the ball to swing and asked questions to the batters. Quite a few plays and misses.
- September 20, 2024 10:004IND 358/7
SHOT! Akash Deep play a spectacular straight drive for four off Hasan. Hold the pose.
- September 20, 2024 09:56IND 354/7
Akash Deep goes for a pull but ends up skying it. The midwicket fielder inside the circle runs back but drops it! Shakib Al Hasan was the fielder there.
- September 20, 2024 09:484IND 352/7
Akash Deep is off the mark with a brilliantly timed flick towards square leg for four. And now he targets the cover region and gets another boundary! Full ball by Hasan and Akash drives, slightly in the air, into the wide gap between cover and backward point.
- September 20, 2024 09:43WIND 344/7
OUT! Taskin Ahmed strikes in his second over of the day. Ball shaping into the left hander, Jadeja gets a faint edge straight to the slip. 199-run partnership is broken. Terrific innings by Jadeja who misses his century by 14 runs.
Akash Deep is the new batter in. He can play a few hits as well as we have seen in domestic cricket.
- September 20, 2024 09:374IND 343/6
Hasan Mahmud from the other end. He is moving the ball away from the right hander. Nothing to trouble Ashwin though so far. First runs today for India come with a four. Ashwin gets a thick edge that goes over the slip cordon.
- September 20, 2024 09:33IND 339/6
Bangladesh begins the day by taking the second new ball. Taskin Ahmed swings it into the Jadeja, who gets an inside edge before the ball hits the pad. Hint of swing into the left hander but Jadeja is patiently leaving anything that is going outside off stump.
- September 20, 2024 09:17Day 1 summary - India 339/6
- Hasan Mahmud (4/58) rattles Indian top order
- Yashasvi Jaiswal (56) partnered with Rishabh Pant first and then KL Rahul to rebuild innings
- India reduced to 144/6 before R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja joined hands. Initially Ashwin scored quicker than Jadeja before the latter too opened his arms.
- 195* is already the highest seventh-wicket partnership at Chepauk
- September 20, 2024 09:08Ashwin heads an elite list
Most hundreds by a player who has more than 500 wickets and at least 3000 Test runs
1) R Ashwin (IND) - 6 centuries, 3411; 516 wickets
2) Stuart Broad (ENG) - 1 century, 3662; 604 wickets
- September 20, 2024 08:59Weather update
Expect a hot day today. The sun is already out and shining above the M.A Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai rain though has its way of surprising.
- September 20, 2024 08:39A recap of Ravichandran Ashwin’s terrific ton at Chepauk!
- September 20, 2024 08:23A look back at Hasan Mahmud - one of bright spots for Bangladesh on Day 1
Playing in just his fourth Test, the 24-year-old pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma (6 off 19 balls), Shubman Gill (0 off 8 balls), Virat Kohli (6 off 6 balls) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 52 balls) during the first day’s play after Bangladesh opted to bowl first under overcast conditions.
