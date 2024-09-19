IND v BAN: Who is Hasan Mahmud, the Bangladesh pacer who removed Rohit, Kohli, Pant in first Test?

Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud made an immediate impact in the first Test against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, picking up four key wickets.

Playing in just his fourth Test, the 24-year-old pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma (6 off 19 balls), Shubman Gill (0 off 8 balls), Virat Kohli (6 off 6 balls) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 52 balls) during the first day’s play after Bangladesh opted to bowl first under overcast conditions.

Hasan first made his mark in red-ball cricket earlier this year in March, when he took six wickets across two innings against Sri Lanka. He followed that up with a standout performance last month in Rawalpindi, where his maiden five-wicket haul (5/43) in the second innings helped Bangladesh secure a victory over Pakistan.