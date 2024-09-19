Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud made an immediate impact in the first Test against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, picking up four key wickets.
Playing in just his fourth Test, the 24-year-old pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma (6 off 19 balls), Shubman Gill (0 off 8 balls), Virat Kohli (6 off 6 balls) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 52 balls) during the first day’s play after Bangladesh opted to bowl first under overcast conditions.
Hasan first made his mark in red-ball cricket earlier this year in March, when he took six wickets across two innings against Sri Lanka. He followed that up with a standout performance last month in Rawalpindi, where his maiden five-wicket haul (5/43) in the second innings helped Bangladesh secure a victory over Pakistan.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India 97/4; Hasan Mahmud picks four, Pant falls for 39
- IND v BAN: Who is Hasan Mahmud, the Bangladesh pacer who removed Rohit, Kohli, Pant in first Test?
- Hockey Asian Champions Trophy review: India’s journey to fifth title dotted with experiments and cautious optimism
- Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 1: India A loses five vs India C; Padikkal, Bharat on song for India D vs B
- WTC 2023-25 scenarios: Best possible PCT for teams, remaining fixtures, points table
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE