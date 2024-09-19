MagazineBuy Print

IND v BAN: Who is Hasan Mahmud, the Bangladesh pacer who removed Rohit, Kohli, Pant in first Test?

Hasan, who is playing his fourth Test, removed Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant during the first day’s play after Bangladesh asked India to bat first under overcast conditions.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 10:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli.
Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud made an immediate impact in the first Test against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, picking up four key wickets.

Playing in just his fourth Test, the 24-year-old pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma (6 off 19 balls), Shubman Gill (0 off 8 balls), Virat Kohli (6 off 6 balls) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 52 balls) during the first day’s play after Bangladesh opted to bowl first under overcast conditions.

Hasan first made his mark in red-ball cricket earlier this year in March, when he took six wickets across two innings against Sri Lanka. He followed that up with a standout performance last month in Rawalpindi, where his maiden five-wicket haul (5/43) in the second innings helped Bangladesh secure a victory over Pakistan.

