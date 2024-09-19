IND vs BAN, 1st Test: ‘It was amazing to go out and play in these conditions,’ says Jaiswal after fighting half-century

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fighting half-century helped India recover from an early setback in the first session before R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja’s rear-guard action took the host to a strong position against Bangladesh on day one of the first Test.

“Initially, I thought the ball was moving and seaming a bit, and the wicket was damp. So, we took our time, but as you can see from the last session, we scored quite well, and I think we are in a good position at the moment,” said Jaiswal at the end of the day’s play.

Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, and the opener explained that the duo tried to stay positive despite being in a tricky position.

“I think we were just talking about how we can use our feet, and we were trying if there is a loose ball, we will try to score runs,” the 22-year-old explained.

“I think the wicket was a bit helpful for the bowlers initially, and if you look at the weather, it was a bit cloudy. They bowled well, but at times, they also gave loose balls, which allowed us to score runs,” he added.

The left-handed opener also said that he enjoyed the challenging conditions and felt this knock would prepare him well for the future.

“I felt it was amazing to go out there and play in these conditions. It will make me strong, and I will learn from it,” Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud, who scalped four wickets, including the first three, said he stuck to his basics in helpful conditions. “My plan was very simple. I tried to bowl a bit up and swing it both ways,” he said.

However, he conceded that Bangladesh should have done better by restricting the boundaries in the final session.