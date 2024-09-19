MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: ‘It was amazing to go out and play in these conditions,’ says Jaiswal after fighting half-century

Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, and the opener explained that the duo tried to stay positive despite being in a tricky position.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 21:11 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fighting half-century helped India recover from an early setback in the first session before R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja’s rear-guard action took the host to a strong position against Bangladesh on day one of the first Test.

“Initially, I thought the ball was moving and seaming a bit, and the wicket was damp. So, we took our time, but as you can see from the last session, we scored quite well, and I think we are in a good position at the moment,” said Jaiswal at the end of the day’s play.

Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, and the opener explained that the duo tried to stay positive despite being in a tricky position.

“I think we were just talking about how we can use our feet, and we were trying if there is a loose ball, we will try to score runs,” the 22-year-old explained.

“I think the wicket was a bit helpful for the bowlers initially, and if you look at the weather, it was a bit cloudy. They bowled well, but at times, they also gave loose balls, which allowed us to score runs,” he added.

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN: ‘This is a ground I completely love to play cricket in,’ says Ashwin after sixth Test century

The left-handed opener also said that he enjoyed the challenging conditions and felt this knock would prepare him well for the future.

“I felt it was amazing to go out there and play in these conditions. It will make me strong, and I will learn from it,” Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud, who scalped four wickets, including the first three, said he stuck to his basics in helpful conditions. “My plan was very simple. I tried to bowl a bit up and swing it both ways,” he said.

However, he conceded that Bangladesh should have done better by restricting the boundaries in the final session.

Related stories

Related Topics

Yashasvi Jaiswal /

India /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: ‘It was amazing to go out and play in these conditions,’ says Jaiswal after fighting half-century
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Anwar Ali officially free to play for East Bengal FC after getting NOC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Bayern Munich to rename street next to Allianz Arena after Beckenbauer
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 19: Super Kings Academy to open a new center in Vellore
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN: ‘This is a ground I completely love to play cricket in,’ says Ashwin after sixth Test century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: ‘It was amazing to go out and play in these conditions,’ says Jaiswal after fighting half-century
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. IND vs BAN: ‘This is a ground I completely love to play cricket in,’ says Ashwin after sixth Test century
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs NZ, 1st Test: Latham, Williamson help New Zealand respond strongly to Sri Lanka on Day 2
    Reuters
  4. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jadeja, Ashwin anchor India recovery on Day 1 after initial scare
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Jadeja record highest seventh-wicket partnership at Chepauk
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: ‘It was amazing to go out and play in these conditions,’ says Jaiswal after fighting half-century
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Anwar Ali officially free to play for East Bengal FC after getting NOC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Bayern Munich to rename street next to Allianz Arena after Beckenbauer
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 19: Super Kings Academy to open a new center in Vellore
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN: ‘This is a ground I completely love to play cricket in,’ says Ashwin after sixth Test century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment