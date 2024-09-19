MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: ASM 1-1 BAR; Lamine Yamal scores his first UCL goal

ASM vs BAR live: Catch the live score and match updates from the AS Monaco vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match played at the Stade Louis II.

Updated : Sep 20, 2024 01:19 IST

Team Sportstar
FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action.
FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the AS Monaco vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match played at the Stade Louis II.

  • September 20, 2024 01:19
    Half-time!

    The game is all square at the moment as Barca is somehow holding the fort with one man down. Moanaco will try to spread the game more and use Barca’s tired legs in its advantage in the second half.

  • September 20, 2024 01:17
    45’

    Monaco wins a corner in the dying embers of the first half. Two minutes given as added time!

  • September 20, 2024 01:16
    44’

    Camara curls it into the box from a deep positon as the ball was almost met by Salisu inside the box but he misjudges the bounce and the ball goes behind for a corner.

  • September 20, 2024 01:14
    43’

    The game is in a stalemate situation at the moment as both sides are tussling for possession in the midfield and are yet to make good breakthroughs in the final third.

  • September 20, 2024 01:09
    38’

    Zakaria passes it to Minamino inside the box but his shot from a tight angle hits the side netting.

  • September 20, 2024 01:07
    34’

    Pedri makes a sliding tackle on Embolo and they win a free-kick. The cross into the box is met by a solid finish into the back of the net but the ref calls it offiside!

  • September 20, 2024 01:04
    33’

    Embolo takes a shot from the right but the ref says offside!

  • September 20, 2024 01:03
    32’ - Big chance squandered by Barca!

    Rapinha squares it inside the box for Lewa but the keeper comes out to clear it. The ball lands to Balde on the rebound but he fails to get a good connection in front of an open net and the ball runs wide!

  • September 20, 2024 01:00
    GOAL
    28’ - Lamine Yamal equalises!!!!!

    Lamine Yamal cuts in from the right, beats his marker as he takes a curling short and beats the keeper to bury it in the bottom right corner!

  • September 20, 2024 00:55
    24’

    Minamino finds a through ball to Embolo beating Barca’s high offside trap but Ter Stegen sprints outside his box and clears it to safety!

  • September 20, 2024 00:52
    21’

    Monaco on the front foot again as Vanderson gets the ball on the left flank and squares it to Camara at the edge of the box but his shot had the power, but lacked accuracy.

  • September 20, 2024 00:51
    Michael Jordan is in the house!

    Basketball superstar Michael Jordan is in the stadium watching the match live in Monaco!!

  • September 20, 2024 00:50
    19’

    Embolo was through on goal inside the box but the linesman says offside!

  • September 20, 2024 00:48
    GOAL
    16’ - Akliouche scores opening goal!

    Monaco takes the lead as Akliouche dribbles from the right wing to cut in at the edge of the box and finish it in the near post. It looked too easy for the home side!!! 

  • September 20, 2024 00:46
    14’

    Embolo gets the ball inside the box after a deflection from the Barca backline inside the box but the chance is squandered since the finish was too soft and into the keeper’s gloves.

  • September 20, 2024 00:45
    13’ - Rapinha misses golden chance!

    Lewandowski threads it to Rapinha who has acres of space and was through on goal but the forward jogs, instead of pacing towards goal and takes too much time. The ball is stolen off of his feet from behind almost too easily.

  • September 20, 2024 00:43
    12’

    Camara takes the free-kick from a dangerous position but the shot goes straight to the wall.

  • September 20, 2024 00:42
    RED CARD
    10’ - Eric Garcia sent off due to Ter Stegen’s mistake!

    Ter Stegen plays the simplest of passes away to Embolo and Barca had to force a foul at the edge of the box to stop from conceding. However, Eric Garcia who made the tackle is sent off!!!!

  • September 20, 2024 00:39
    7’

    First chance for Monaco as Ben Seghir cuts in from the right and takes a shot but straight to the keeper.

  • September 20, 2024 00:37
    5’

    Barca launches an attack on the left wing as Rapinha threads it to Balde inside the box but the ball runs away out of bounds.

  • September 20, 2024 00:33
    Kick-off!

    Monaco faces the mighty Catalan challenge however it will be fancying its chances since Barca is going through a bit of an injury crisis at the moment.

  • September 20, 2024 00:18
    Who is the referee for the Monaco vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

    Who is the referee for the Monaco vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

    Take a look at the full list of match officials for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Monaco and Barcelona to be played in Monaco.

  • September 20, 2024 00:09
    Champions League 2024/25: Ansu Fati back in Barcelona squad for the first time since 2023

    Champions League 2024/25: Ansu Fati back in Barcelona squad for the first time since 2023

    Ansu Fati has recovered from a foot injury and will be available for Barcelona’s match at Monaco in the Champions League, the club said Wednesday.

  • September 19, 2024 23:41
    AS Monaco’s starting lineup!

  • September 19, 2024 23:38
    Barcelona’s starting lineup!

  • September 19, 2024 23:23
    Predicted lineups:

    Monaco: Kohn; Vanderson, Kehrer, Mawissa Elebi, Caio Henrique; Camara, Zakaria; Akliouche, Minamino, Ben Seghir; Embolo

    Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Balde; Eric Garcia, Pedri, Casado; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

  • September 19, 2024 23:13
    Livestreaming and telecast info!

    Monaco vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch ASM v BAR; Preview; Predicted lineups

    Barcelona travels to face AS Monaco in its opening 2024/25 Champions League fixture in the tournament’s new era.

  • September 19, 2024 23:00
    Preview:

    Barcelona travels to face AS Monaco in its opening 2024/25 Champions League fixture in the tournament’s new era.

    Barca is in flying form with five out of five wins in La Liga however, the side’s injury concens are getting worse with each passing week. Recently, new signing Dani Olmo got injured for four-five weeks and he will be a big miss in the Catalan club’s starting lineup.

    The La Liga leaders are without Olmo, and fellow midfielders Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal, as well as defenders Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen.

    With three wins and a draw in Ligue 1, Monaco too is doing well standing third in the French league however, facing Barcelona in form is a big challenge and the home side will be hoping to give it all on the pitch.

