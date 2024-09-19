Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig LIVE score, ATM 1-1 RBL, Champions League 2024-25: Griezmann, Sesko goals keep scores level, match updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash from the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

LIVE UPDATES

Atletico Madrid starting line-up!

UEFA Champions League 24/25.

Primer once. 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/Eb6JxCgHA7 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 19, 2024

RB Leipzig starting line-up!

PREVIEW

RB Leipzig makes a difficult start to its UEFA Champions League 2024-25 campaign as it faces Atletico Madrid in the Metropolitano Stadium on Thursday.

Despite having the firepower in its ranks with players like Xavi Simons, Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko, Marco Rose’s men will face a difficult challenge against the resolute Atletico of Diego Simeone, which itself boasts of star players like Julian Alvarez, Rodrigo De Paul and Conor Gallagher.

The statistics are against Leipzig if it wants to start its Champions League campaign on a winning note and need to achieve a feat no other team could last season. Atlético was the only team in last season’s Champions League campaign to maintain a 100% win record at home – five games, five wins.

