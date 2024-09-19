MagazineBuy Print

Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig LIVE score, ATM 1-1 RBL, Champions League 2024-25: Griezmann, Sesko goals keep scores level, match updates

ATM vs RBL: Follow live score and updates of the Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash from the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. 

Sep 20, 2024 01:29 IST

Team Sportstar
Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal.
Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash from the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. 

LIVE UPDATES

Atletico Madrid starting line-up!

RB Leipzig starting line-up!

PREVIEW

RB Leipzig makes a difficult start to its UEFA Champions League 2024-25 campaign as it faces Atletico Madrid in the Metropolitano Stadium on Thursday.

Despite having the firepower in its ranks with players like Xavi Simons, Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko, Marco Rose’s men will face a difficult challenge against the resolute Atletico of Diego Simeone, which itself boasts of star players like Julian Alvarez, Rodrigo De Paul and Conor Gallagher.

The statistics are against Leipzig if it wants to start its Champions League campaign on a winning note and need to achieve a feat no other team could last season. Atlético was the only team in last season’s Champions League campaign to maintain a 100% win record at home – five games, five wins.

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, September 20 at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid
Where can you watch the Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the  Sony Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

