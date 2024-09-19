Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash from the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.
LIVE UPDATES
Atletico Madrid starting line-up!
RB Leipzig starting line-up!
PREVIEW
RB Leipzig makes a difficult start to its UEFA Champions League 2024-25 campaign as it faces Atletico Madrid in the Metropolitano Stadium on Thursday.
Despite having the firepower in its ranks with players like Xavi Simons, Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko, Marco Rose’s men will face a difficult challenge against the resolute Atletico of Diego Simeone, which itself boasts of star players like Julian Alvarez, Rodrigo De Paul and Conor Gallagher.
The statistics are against Leipzig if it wants to start its Champions League campaign on a winning note and need to achieve a feat no other team could last season. Atlético was the only team in last season’s Champions League campaign to maintain a 100% win record at home – five games, five wins.
LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO
When and where will the Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick-off?
Where can you watch the Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
Latest on Sportstar
- Atalanta vs Arsenal LIVE score, ATA 0-0 ARS, Champions League 2024-25: Match goalless in second-half, match updates
- Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig LIVE score, ATM 1-1 RBL, Champions League 2024-25: Griezmann, Sesko goals keep scores level, match updates
- LIVE Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: ASM 1-1 BAR; Lamine Yamal scores his first UCL goal
- Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 8: India men’s dream run continues as it beat Iran 3.5-0.5; Women’s team loses 1.5-2.5 to Poland
- With Bumrah in attack, you can beat any team in the world: Steve Waugh
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE