UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Raya double save earns point for Arsenal in goalless draw against Atalanta

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya secured his side a hard-earned point with a sensational penalty save in a 0-0 draw away to Atalanta in their Champions League opener on Thursday.

Spaniard Raya dived low to his right to beat out Mateo Retegui’s spot kick in the 51st minute and then sprang across his goal to claw away the forward’s follow-up header.

It was a gritty display by Mikel Arteta’s side, which soaked up home pressure inside a raucous Stadio di Bergamo and occasionally looked dangerous at the other end.

The closest Arsenal came to scoring was a first-half free kick by Bukayo Saka that was saved well by Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, while Gabriel Martinelli blasted over the crossbar in a rare Arsenal attack after the break.