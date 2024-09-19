MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 8: India men’s dream run continues as it beat Iran 3.5-0.5; Women’s team loses 1.5-2.5 to Poland

Team India’s dream run at the Chess Olympiad 2024 continued after it thrashed a well-looked Iran 3.5-0.5 in the open section at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 22:41 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Vidit Gujrathi in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Vidit Gujrathi in action. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Vidit Gujrathi in action. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza

Team India’s dream run at the Chess Olympiad 2024 continued after it thrashed a well-looked Iran 3.5-0.5 in the open section at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.

D. Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi made light work of their Iranian counterparts while R. Praggnanandhaa played his fifth draw on the bounce, giving a comprehensive win for the men’s team.

However, the Indian women’s team was handed a first loss by the Polish team. After winning six consecutive rounds, India lost 1.5-2.5.

The top two boards disappointed India today as Monika Socko beat R. Vaishali with black pieces whereas Harika Dronavalli’s poor run saw her dropping the game against Alina Kashlinskaya.

ALSO READ | Chess-Olympiad 2024, Round 7: Gukesh’s heroics help Indian men beat China; Vantika, Vaishali deliver as India hand Georgia defeat in women’s section

Vantika Agrawal squandered her winning position against Alicja Sliwicka and had to settle for a draw while the only win in the women’s section came from Divya Deshmukh.

Divya won her sixth match in eight rounds in this tournament. She defeated Aleksandra Maltsevskaya while playing with the black pieces.

The Nagpur girl has accumulated an 11.8 Elo rating from the 45th Chess Olympiad and is currently World No. 13 with a live rating of 2494.8.

India, which was the runaway leader in both sections ahead of this round continues to hold on to its lead with 16 match points in the open section while it is a three-way tie for the top spot between India, Kazakhstan and Poland in the women’s section after eight rounds, with each team having 14 match points.

Related Topics

Chess Olympiad /

Chess Olympiad 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: ASM 0-0 BAR; First-half updates, Garcia sent off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 8: India men’s dream run continues as it beat Iran 3.5-0.5; Women’s team loses 1.5-2.5 to Poland
    Team Sportstar
  3. Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig LIVE score, ATM 0-1 RBL, Champions League 2024-25: Sesko grabs early lead for Leipzig, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atalanta vs Arsenal LIVE score, ATA 0-0 ARS, Champions League 2024-25: First-half underway, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. With Bumrah in attack, you can beat any team in the world: Steve Waugh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 8: India men’s dream run continues as it beat Iran 3.5-0.5; Women’s team loses 1.5-2.5 to Poland
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 8: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 7: Gukesh’s heroics help Indian men beat China; Vantika, Vaishali deliver as India hand Georgia defeat in women’s section
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024: No Gukesh vs Ding Liren as China opts to rest World Champion ahead of India clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 7: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info; China rests Ding Liren vs India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: ASM 0-0 BAR; First-half updates, Garcia sent off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 8: India men’s dream run continues as it beat Iran 3.5-0.5; Women’s team loses 1.5-2.5 to Poland
    Team Sportstar
  3. Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig LIVE score, ATM 0-1 RBL, Champions League 2024-25: Sesko grabs early lead for Leipzig, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atalanta vs Arsenal LIVE score, ATA 0-0 ARS, Champions League 2024-25: First-half underway, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. With Bumrah in attack, you can beat any team in the world: Steve Waugh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment