Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 7: Gukesh’s heroics help Indian men beat China; Vantika, Vaishali deliver as India hand Georgia defeat in women’s section

India beat arch-rival China in round seven of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

Rising star GM D Gukesh ground out World No. 8 China’s Wei Yi to get a decisive result in India’s favour.

With Arjun Erigaisi, R. Praggnanandhaa, and Pentala Harikrishna unable to break through the Chinese wall, the match-up seemed destined for a 2-2 draw. However, Gukesh, playing with the white pieces, kept pressing until Wei Yi finally faltered, clinching the match in India’s favour.

Praggnanandhaa and Yu Yangyi were the first to mutually end their game, which was heading to a draw. Arjun, who was at 6/6 was handed his first draw of the tournament by Bu Xiangzhi.

Earlier, China decided to rest the World Champion, Ding Liren ahead of the round, denying a clash against Gukesh.

Harikrishna, with black pieces, played his role to perfection to deny an in-form Wang Yue a win on the last board.

With seven wins in as many rounds, India now has 14 match points, Iran sits second with 13 while Uzbekistan is third with 12 match points in the open section.

Vantika Agrawal beat Georgia’s Bella Khotenashvili in Round 7. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza

In the women’s section, the top-seeded India cruised past the Geogian challenge with ease. While Harika Dronavalli and Divya Deshmukh made solid draws, Vantika Agrawal and R. Vaishali delivered for India with crucial wins when it mattered.

India (14) is two match points ahead of second-placed Poland in the women’s section.

The India men’s team will take on Iran while the women’s team will be up against Poland in Round 8.