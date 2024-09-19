MagazineBuy Print

Naomi Osaka to start 2025 season in New Zealand

Naomi Osaka returned to tennis this year after an 18-month break during which she gave birth to a daughter, Shai.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 09:50 IST , AUCKLAND, New Zealand

AP
Naomi Osaka in action at the US Open. (File Photo)
Naomi Osaka in action at the US Open. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters
Naomi Osaka in action at the US Open. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka will start her 2025 season at the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland in January.

The four-time Grand Slam singles winner returned to tennis this year after an 18-month break during which she gave birth to a daughter, Shai. She currently is ranked 76th in singles and she lost in the second round of the U.S. Open on Aug. 29.

Osaka last played in Auckland in 2017, reaching the quarterfinals.

Osaka last week split with her coach after her U.S. Open loss.

READ | Coco Gauff splits with coach Brad Gilbert after 14 months

“Naomi is one of the premier players in tennis with an exciting and hard-hitting game,” tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said Thursday. “It is always challenging to return to this sport after extensive time away but Naomi has shown some extremely promising form.

“She has an immensely powerful game and plays an exciting brand of tennis. Many believe Naomi will re-emerge at the top of the sport and that journey for the 2025 season will start here in Auckland.”

Osaka said she has fond memories of her last visit to Auckland

“I am looking forward to just embracing the nature of Auckland and of course playing in a tournament that I have not played in for a long time,” she said. “I am excited to return to Auckland. When I was there last time I was fortunate to go on a helicopter tour and explore the beaches which I thought were really beautiful.

“My other memory is that Auckland has the best salmon.”

The ASB Classic runs from December 30 to January 5.

