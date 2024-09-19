UWCL 2024-25: Manchester City puts five past Paris FC

Manchester City laid down a marker in the first leg of round two of qualifying for the Women’s Champions League by dispatching Paris FC 5-0 away from home, while Arsenal lost 1-0 at Hacken.

New star signing Vivianne Miedema opened the floodgates when she scored just after the half-hour, before Jessica Park got a double and second-half strikes from Mary Fowler and Chloe Kelly gave City a commanding lead going into the second leg.

Miedema’s former club Arsenal fared less well in Sweden as Tabitha Tindell’s 77th-minute goal was enough to give Hacken victory by the slenderest of margins against the English club.

Juventus earned a 3-1 home win against Paris Saint-Germain thanks to first-half strikes by Amalie Vangsgaard and Sofia Cantore, before Hanna Bennison added a third in the 61st minute.

A hat-trick by Alexandra Popp set two-time champions Wolfsburg on their way to a dominant 7-0 win on the road in Fiorentina.

Roma beat Swiss side Servette 3-1 at home and Twente of the Netherlands beat Osijek 4-1 in Croatia.

Benfica overcame Swedes Hammarby 2-1 away from home, while Norway’s Valerenga beat Anderlecht by the same scoreline in Brussels.

On Thursday, Real Madrid travels to Sporting Lisbon before Austria’s St Polten hosts Mura of Slovenia and Galatasaray plays Slavia Prague in Istanbul.

The second-leg ties will take place next Wednesday and Thursday to decide who will join automatic entrants Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the draw for the group stage.