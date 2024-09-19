Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 1: Table toppers India C takes on India A; Winless India D vs India B

- September 19, 2024 08:20India A vs India C PREVIEW
The focus on the final round of matches in the Duleep Trophy could well be on Suryakumar Yadav. India’s T20 superstar is all set to play for India B against India D, but there is plenty to look forward to in the other match, between India A and India C.
The tournament may be more about individual performances and less about the points table, but India C may not mind retaining its pole position and thus win the trophy, which used to enjoy much more prestige in the past. India C, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, has nine points, two more than India B.
India A, captained by Mayank Agarwal, has six points. The skipper will be keen to convert the starts he has been getting here. He had made 56 in the last match against India D and before that 36 against India B. He has to score big in matches like these to earn the selectors’ attention. His last Test was in 2022, against Sri Lanka.
Mayank’s opening partner Pratham Singh and Tilak Varma had scored hundreds in the 186-run win against India D. Tilak, who averages 53.63 in First Class cricket, is seen by many as an all-format for India. And he is just 21.
Riyan Parag is only a year older. The selectors will be watching how he could take his proven skills in white-ball cricket to red. They will also be taking close looks at the India A bowlers like Prasidh Krishna, Shams Mulani and Khaleel Ahmed.
- September 19, 2024 08:12Here is all you need to know about the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round matches:When will India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 third round match take place?
The India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 match will start on Thursday, September 19.When will India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 third round match start?
The India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.Where to watch India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 third round match?
The live telecast of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy third round where India C takes on India A while India D faces India B.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates straight from the venue.
