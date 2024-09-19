Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 1: Table toppers India C takes on India A; Winless India D vs India B

India A vs India C PREVIEW

The focus on the final round of matches in the Duleep Trophy could well be on Suryakumar Yadav. India’s T20 superstar is all set to play for India B against India D, but there is plenty to look forward to in the other match, between India A and India C.

The tournament may be more about individual performances and less about the points table, but India C may not mind retaining its pole position and thus win the trophy, which used to enjoy much more prestige in the past. India C, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, has nine points, two more than India B.

India A, captained by Mayank Agarwal, has six points. The skipper will be keen to convert the starts he has been getting here. He had made 56 in the last match against India D and before that 36 against India B. He has to score big in matches like these to earn the selectors’ attention. His last Test was in 2022, against Sri Lanka.

Mayank’s opening partner Pratham Singh and Tilak Varma had scored hundreds in the 186-run win against India D. Tilak, who averages 53.63 in First Class cricket, is seen by many as an all-format for India. And he is just 21.

Riyan Parag is only a year older. The selectors will be watching how he could take his proven skills in white-ball cricket to red. They will also be taking close looks at the India A bowlers like Prasidh Krishna, Shams Mulani and Khaleel Ahmed.

- P.K. Ajith Kumar

Read full preview by clicking on the image below