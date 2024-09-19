World Test Championship 2024-25, Qualification Scenarios: How can India qualify for WTC final?

India kicks off its 2024-25 home season with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh which starts in Chennai from September 19 onwards.

India is currently at the top of the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table with Australia placed second.

So far in the WTC cycle, the Men in Blue have played in three Test series — against West Indies, South Africa, and England. Out of these, India came out as the winner against the Windies and the English, while drawing 1-1 with South Africa.

With the Aussies at India’s heels, and New Zealand lurking around, hoping to pounce on a chance, what does India need to do to keep itself in contention? We take a look at India’s current status at the WTC points table:

Where is India on the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table?

Position Team Matches Win Loss Draw Deductions Points Percent 1. India 9 6 2 1 -2 74 68.52 2. Australia 12 8 3 1 -10 90 62.50 3. New Zealand 6 3 3 0 0 36 50.00 4. Bangladesh 6 3 3 0 -3 33 45.83 5. Sri Lanka 7 3 4 0 0 36 42.86 6. England 16 8 7 1 -19 81 42.19 7. South Africa 6 2 3 1 0 28 38.89 8. Pakistan 7 2 5 0 -6 16 19.05 9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 0 20 18.52

*Updated after England vs Sri Lanka third Test

How many points does India have now?

India amassed 72 points after winning six matches, along with four points after the draw against West Indies in July 2023.

However, the side was handed a two-point deduction after being found guilty of having slow over rates. Hence, Rohit Sharma & co. are sat atop with 74 points.

How many points can India win till the end of the 2023-25 WTC season?

After playing out the remaining matches, the Indian side can end up with a PCT of 85.09 per cent. In terms of points, if no matches are tied or drawn, and the over rates are maintained, then the team can add 120 to its present tally.

Who will India play against till the end of the 2023-25 WTC season?

After hosting Bangladesh, India will play New Zealand for three matches at home, before travelling to Australia for the final stretch of the WTC season, which includes five Tests.

What are the scenarios India can find itself in while trying to qualify for the WTC final?

Scenario 1: If India wins all remaining matches

If the Men in Blue go on a winning streak in red-ball cricket till the end of this WTC cycle, then India will certainly finish the season as table toppers and book a place in the WTC final.

Scenario 2: If India loses all remaining matches

If India goes on to lose all its remaining 10 Test matches, then the side’s PCT will come down to a lowly 32.45. This will shoot them out of contention for a place in the WTC final.

Remaining afloat

The trip to down under to vie for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a tough task. Notwithstanding the five-Tests against Australia, if India whitewashes Bangladesh and New Zealand then its PCT will be at 79.76. Then, if India manages to draw even one Test against Australia, its PCT would remain above 60 per cent - good enough to keep the Men in Blue in fray of the top two spot.

However, if India goes on to lose all the matches down under then it would have to depend on the results of the other sides for a third consecutive final appearance in the World Test Championship.