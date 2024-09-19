MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2024, 3rd Round Scenarios: What does each team need to win the trophy?

India C led by Ruturaj Gaikwad currently leads the standings with nine points from two matches. Abhimanyu Easwaran’s India B stands second with seven from two matches.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 10:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India D’s Ricky Bhui plays in action agaisnt India A during the Duleep Trophy cricket 2nd Match between India A vs India D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium A ground, Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.
India D’s Ricky Bhui plays in action agaisnt India A during the Duleep Trophy cricket 2nd Match between India A vs India D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium A ground, Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India D’s Ricky Bhui plays in action agaisnt India A during the Duleep Trophy cricket 2nd Match between India A vs India D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium A ground, Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

The third and final round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be played in Anantapur from September 19 to 23 with three teams still in the reckoning for winning the title.

India C led by Ruturaj Gaikwad currently leads the standings with nine points from two matches. Abhimanyu Easwaran’s India B stands second with seven from two matches.

Duleep Trophy Points Table ahead of final round

India C will take on third-placed India A in the third round while India B will face off against winless India D in the final round of matches.

Here is what each team needs to win the Duleep Trophy 2024 title:

India C

India C can seal the trophy with an outright win over India A in its final encounter. In case the game ends in a draw, and India C takes the first innings lead, the team will have to hope India B does not gain an outright win.

India B

India B can lay its hands on the Duleep trophy title if it manages to beat the last-placed India D outright and if India C does not win outright.

India A

For India A to win the title, it will have to earn an outright win over table-topper India C while also hoping that India B does not manage an outright win on its own.

India D

With no points from its first two games, India D is out of contention.

