Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India C drew its second-round match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 against India B at the Rural Development Trust B Stadium in Anantapur on Sunday.
India C took three points after taking the first-innings lead against the Abhimanyu Easwaran side.
In the other, Mayank Agarwal’s India A beat India D for its first win of the tournament. It however, stays third even after taking 6 points from this win.
Here is how the points table looks like after the second round of Duleep Trophy 2024:
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Drawn
|NR
|Points
|1
|Team C
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2
|Team B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3
|Team A
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|Team D
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
(Updated after India A vs India D second round match)
Points System
- Ten-wicket win or innings win - 7 points
- Outright win - 6 points
- First innings lead, but no outright win - 3 points
- Draw - 1 point
