Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India C drew its second-round match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 against India B at the Rural Development Trust B Stadium in Anantapur on Sunday.

India C took three points after taking the first-innings lead against the Abhimanyu Easwaran side.

In the other, Mayank Agarwal’s India A beat India D for its first win of the tournament. It however, stays third even after taking 6 points from this win.

Here is how the points table looks like after the second round of Duleep Trophy 2024:

Position Team Played Won Lost Tied Drawn NR Points 1 Team C 2 1 0 0 1 0 9 2 Team B 2 1 0 0 1 0 7 3 Team A 2 1 1 0 0 0 6 4 Team D 2 0 2 0 0 0 0

(Updated after India A vs India D second round match)

Points System

Ten-wicket win or innings win - 7 points

Outright win - 6 points

First innings lead, but no outright win - 3 points

Draw - 1 point