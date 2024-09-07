MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2024: India C beats India D by four wickets in opening round

Chasing 233, Ruturaj and his opening partner Sai Sudharsan gave India C a flying start. The duo added 64 runs in 11.1 overs before Sudharsan was caught by Ricky Bhui off Saransh Jain’s delivery. 

Published : Sep 07, 2024 15:38 IST , ANANTAPUR - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India C batter Rajat Patidar in action.
FILE PHOTO: India C batter Rajat Patidar in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
Riding on Manav Suthar’s seven-wicket haul and attacking innings from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aryan Juyal, and Rajat Patidar, India C handed India D a four-wicket loss in the first round of the Duleep Trophy at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Saturday. 

Continuing from the overnight score of 206/8, the Shreyas Iyer side could only add 30 runs with spinner Suthar accounting for both last wickets, finishing with an extraordinary figure of 19.1-7-49-7. 

Chasing 233, Ruturaj and his opening partner Sai Sudharsan gave India C a flying start. The duo added 64 runs in 11.1 overs before Sudharsan was caught by Ricky Bhui off Saransh Jain’s delivery. 

Saransh picked three more wickets, and Arshdeep Singh accounted for set-batter Juyal’s wicket, giving their team a glimmer of hope. However, Abhishek Porel’s unbeaten 35 helped India C finish the game.

India C chased down the total in 61 overs to win the match in day 3 itself. 

The Gaikwad-led side takes 6 points with this victory. 

