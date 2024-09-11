MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi teammate Enzo Fernandez found guilty of driving offence, banned for six months

The 23-year-old did not appear in court for sentencing on Wednesday. He had been found guilty earlier this year on two charges of failing to identify the driver of a Porsche Cayenne.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 23:05 IST , CARDIFF, Wales - 1 MIN READ

AP
Fernandez, who played for Argentina in Colombia on Tuesday, was the vehicle’s registered owner but did not respond to police requests for information.
Fernandez, who played for Argentina in Colombia on Tuesday, was the vehicle’s registered owner but did not respond to police requests for information. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Fernandez, who played for Argentina in Colombia on Tuesday, was the vehicle’s registered owner but did not respond to police requests for information. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been banned from driving for six months because of motoring offenses in Wales.

The 23-year-old Fernandez did not appear in court for sentencing on Wednesday. He had been found guilty earlier this year on two charges of failing to identify the driver of a Porsche Cayenne.

A driver of the car allegedly ran a red light in the town of Llanelli in November and was caught speeding in Swansea last December.

It was not proven that Fernandez was the driver of the vehicle.

ALSO READ: Why is Lionel Messi not playing in Colombia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?

Fernandez, who played for Argentina in Colombia on Tuesday, was the vehicle’s registered owner but did not respond to police requests for information.

He also was ordered to pay 3,020 pounds ($4,000) in fines and costs.

Related Topics

Enzo Fernandez /

Chelsea /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi teammate Enzo Fernandez found guilty of driving offence, banned for six months
    AP
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024: India wins first round, thrashes Morocco 4-0 in open category
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Indian Super League favourite place for Kerala Blasters fans, says legend IM Vijayan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Without key players, India A looks to beat odds and return to winning ways against India D
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Delhi HC seeks NADA’s stand on wrestler Bajrang Punia’s plea against suspension
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Messi teammate Enzo Fernandez found guilty of driving offence, banned for six months
    AP
  2. Southgate open to future ‘outside football’
    AFP
  3. Mbappe rejects French league mediation proposal in PSG salary row
    AFP
  4. Manchester United suffers further losses despite a year of record revenues
    AP
  5. South Korean footballer Son Jun-ho denies match-fixing accusations by China
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi teammate Enzo Fernandez found guilty of driving offence, banned for six months
    AP
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024: India wins first round, thrashes Morocco 4-0 in open category
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Indian Super League favourite place for Kerala Blasters fans, says legend IM Vijayan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Without key players, India A looks to beat odds and return to winning ways against India D
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Delhi HC seeks NADA’s stand on wrestler Bajrang Punia’s plea against suspension
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment