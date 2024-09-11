MagazineBuy Print

South Korean footballer Son Jun-ho denies match-fixing accusations by China

The midfielder, who has lost his spot in the South Korean side since the scandal broke, was released and returned home in March after nearly 10 months of detention in China.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 16:36 IST , SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Son said he had agreed not to talk about his experience during detention as a condition of his release but decided to speak up because he was shocked to be included in China's bans.
Son said he had agreed not to talk about his experience during detention as a condition of his release but decided to speak up because he was shocked to be included in China's bans.
infoIcon

Son said he had agreed not to talk about his experience during detention as a condition of his release but decided to speak up because he was shocked to be included in China’s bans. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Korean footballer Son Jun-ho tearfully denied on Wednesday accusations by Chinese authorities that he participated in match-fixing and bribery when playing in the country and said he gave a false confession under duress.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) declared a lifetime ban the previous day on 38 players, including Son and five officials, following a two-year investigation into match-fixing and gambling that was part of a crackdown on corruption.

“I never took part in match-fixing,” Son told a news conference. “The only evidence they have is my false confession made under coercion,” he added, breaking down in tears.

“I was threatened that if I didn’t accept the charges, my wife would be arrested and investigated, too.”

The midfielder, who has lost his spot in the South Korean side since the scandal broke, was released and returned home in March after nearly 10 months of detention in China.

Son said he had agreed not to talk about his experience during detention as a condition of his release but decided to speak up because he was shocked to be included in China’s bans.

ALSO READ: South Korea must continue to play with confidence in World Cup campaign, says Son

He was not mistreated during detention, Son added, but described the conditions in which he was held as harsh.

The Chinese Football Association could not immediately be reached for comment on Son’s remarks. The General Administration of Sport of China and the foreign and public security ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Three former Chinese internationals, Jin Jingdao, Guo Tianyu and Gu Chao were also banned for life, in findings made public on Tuesday at a press conference by the public security ministry and the General Administration of Sport of China.

When he was detained in China last May, its foreign ministry said Son, who was playing for the Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan FC, was suspected of accepting bribes.

Son, who has now signed for South Korean side Suwon FC, said he hoped to continue his career.

