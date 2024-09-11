MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United suffers further losses despite a year of record revenues

The Premier League club, which was subject to a partial buyout from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe this year, said the figures were in part because of increased spending on players.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 19:30 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 2 MINS READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Manchester United reported losses of 113.2 million pounds despite record revenues of 661.8 million pounds. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United reported losses of 113.2 million pounds ($148 million) in its latest accounts Wednesday for the year ending June 30, despite record revenues of 661.8 million pounds ($866 million).

The Premier League club, which was subject to a partial buyout from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe this year, said the figures were in part because of increased spending on players.

The league’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) allow clubs to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($137 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions. Last season, Everton and Nottingham Forest were handed points deductions for breaking those rules.

Despite the losses, United said it remained in compliance with the financial rules of both the league and Europe’s governing body UEFA. PSR is related to more than just net losses, with allowances given for spending in areas such as infrastructure.

United has undergone an extensive restructuring program following Ratcliffe’s investment of $1.3 billion for a 27.7% stake.

ALSO READ | Arsenal’s Odegaard could miss several weeks, says Norway doctor

New chief executive Omar Berrada was hired from Manchester City and the storied club has implemented cost-saving initiatives that it said included staff redundancies of around 250 roles.

“We are working towards greater financial sustainability and making changes to our operations to make them more efficient, to ensure we are directing our resources to enhancing on-pitch performance,” Berrarda said Wednesday.

United made losses of 28.7 million pounds ($37.5 million) in 2022-23, 115.5 million pounds ($151 million) in 2021-22 and 92.2 million pounds ($120.5 million) in 2020-21.

The latest figures included costs of 47.8 million pounds ($62.4 million) primarily related to Ratcliffe’s investment.

