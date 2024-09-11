North London Derby 2024: Arsenal to wear away kit at Spurs over colour clash

Arsenal will wear its away kit against north London rival Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday due to its red-and-white home kit featuring too much white, clashing with the colours of Spurs.
Both sides traditionally wear their home kits when they play each other, with British media reporting that Arsenal last wore its away kits in the fixture 38 years ago.
“Both teams will be wearing their away strips in the fixtures this campaign, after (referees’ body) PGMOL and Premier League ruled that our 2024-25 home kit features too much white, thus clashing with Tottenham’s traditional colours,” Arsenal said on Tuesday.
Fourth-placed Arsenal will wear its black kits on Sunday while Spurs, 10th in the league, will also wear different colours when they visit in January, Arsenal added.
