North London Derby 2024: Arsenal to wear away kit at Spurs over colour clash

Both sides traditionally wear their home kits when they play each other, with British media reporting that Arsenal last wore its away kits in the fixture 38 years ago.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 13:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s home kit was deemed to have too much white for its away trip to Tottenham.
Arsenal’s home kit was deemed to have too much white for its away trip to Tottenham. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Arsenal’s home kit was deemed to have too much white for its away trip to Tottenham. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Arsenal will wear its away kit against north London rival Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday due to its red-and-white home kit featuring too much white, clashing with the colours of Spurs.

Both sides traditionally wear their home kits when they play each other, with British media reporting that Arsenal last wore its away kits in the fixture 38 years ago.

“Both teams will be wearing their away strips in the fixtures this campaign, after (referees’ body) PGMOL and Premier League ruled that our 2024-25 home kit features too much white, thus clashing with Tottenham’s traditional colours,” Arsenal said on Tuesday.

READ | Martin Odegaard injured after Norway’s 2-1 win over Austria

Fourth-placed Arsenal will wear its black kits on Sunday while Spurs, 10th in the league, will also wear different colours when they visit in January, Arsenal added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Tottenham Hotspur

