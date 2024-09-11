MagazineBuy Print

Injured Fullkrug to miss out for West Ham at the weekend

The Germany camp sent the 31-year-old back to his club in London before the start of its UEFA Nations League match against Netherlands.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 11:38 IST , AMSTERDAM - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug.
Germany's Niclas Fullkrug. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug will miss West Ham United’s clash at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday after picking up an injury on international duty.

He was left out of the lineup for the 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Tuesday due to a calf strain.

The Germany camp sent the 31-year-old back to his club in London before the start of the match.

“It’s nothing serious. Unfortunately, the area is a bit problematic because it’s the transition to the Achilles tendon at the bottom of the calf,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Harry Kane scores twice in his 100th game for England; Ake injured in Netherlands draw against Germany

Fuellkrug was left out as a precautionary measure to avoid long-term consequences for the striker.

“If something were to happen, it would be long-term. That’s why we’re not taking any risks,” added Nagelsmann.

“He will have to take a few days off. He will not be playing in the Premier League at the weekend.”

Fuellkrug was in the starting lineup for Germany’s 5-0 Nations League win over Hungary in Duesseldorf last Saturday and scored the opening goal.

But he has yet to find the net for his new English club after three matches this season.

