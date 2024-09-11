MagazineBuy Print

Premier League injury news: Arsenal’s Odegaard could miss several weeks, says Norway doctor

Odegaard hobbled off the pitch and was photographed using crutches as he boarded a plane back to London where he underwent further scans to reveal the extent of the injury.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 17:47 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal suffered an ankle injury.
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal suffered an ankle injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal suffered an ankle injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could face several weeks on the sidelines after injuring his right ankle during Norway’s Nations League victory against Austria on Monday, according to the Norwegian team doctor.

Odegaard hobbled off the pitch and was photographed using crutches as he boarded a plane back to London where he underwent further scans to reveal the extent of the injury.

Arsenal faces north London rival Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday when it will also be without midfielder Declan Rice who is suspended.

“Such ankle injuries often take at least three weeks. Anything other than that is just a bonus. And then it can take longer,” medic Ola Sand was quoted as saying by Norway’s VG.

“Ankle injuries are very painful right away. With Martin, it was extremely painful. He became very worried.

“What we have so far obtained from the MRI examination in London is that there is probably no fracture in the ankle. In the event of a fracture, we are talking about being out of action for six weeks plus.”

Odegaard has become a talismanic figure at Arsenal and has missed only a handful of Premier League games in the last three seasons under Mikel Arteta.

ALSO READ | North London Derby 2024: Arsenal to wear away kit at Spurs over colour clash

A lengthy absence would be a huge blow to Arteta especially as new signing Mikel Merino also out with a fractured shoulder.

“His response to the rehabilitation in the next few weeks is the most important,” Sand added. “It will start carefully on the bike, carefully in relation to what he can tolerate from pain. Then you take it gradually.”

After the visit to Tottenham, Arsenal begins its Champions League campaign against Atalanta next Thursday. 

