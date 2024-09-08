Paralympics Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates, Paris 2024: Harvinder, Preethi flag-bearers for India at Stade de France event

- September 09, 2024 00:55Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee addresses the crowd
- September 09, 2024 00:51The flag-bearers of the home country soak in the applause!
- September 09, 2024 00:48Rousing speech by Tony Estanguet!
The Tournament Director thanks the French public for making the event a grand success!
- September 09, 2024 00:44Harvinder, Preethi among flag-bearers!
- September 09, 2024 00:38Merci beaucoup, Paris!
- September 09, 2024 00:35Zakia Khudadadi, Flag Bearer of Refugee Paralympic Team!
- September 09, 2024 00:31Here are the flag bearers!
- September 09, 2024 00:22Time for the procession!
The flag bearers from the participating nations enter the arena. The countries will be in alphabetical order.
169 delegations took part in the Paralympics 2024, representing 168 National Paralympic Committees (NPCs).
- September 09, 2024 00:17Not the perfect start.....
- September 09, 2024 00:14Time for the national anthem!
The sound of The Marseillaise, the French national anthem, rings around the Stade de France. It is being played by a trumpeter with a disability, André Feydy.
- September 09, 2024 00:05The show begins!
“Paris is a party” flashes across the screen! Santa belts out a rendition of ‘Pour le meilleur’.
The organisers announce that the cauldron will not fly tonight because of the weather conditions.
- September 09, 2024 00:01Here is the artist lineup for the Paris 2024 Paralympics
- September 08, 2024 23:54It’s raining!!
It’s raining at the Stade de France!! All athletes have nestled inside their rain coats as we wait for the event to begin!
- September 08, 2024 23:51What a sight!!
- September 08, 2024 23:45Not long to go.....
- September 08, 2024 23:29Who will be India’s flag bearers?
Gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh and sprinter Preethi Pal, who made history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics, will be the country’s flag bearers during the closing ceremony of the Paris Games.
- September 08, 2024 23:23Where to watch the Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony?
The Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be telecast live on DD Sports and Sports18 channels. The live streaming of the same will be available on JioCinema.
- September 08, 2024 23:11Where is the Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony taking place?
The Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be held at the Stade de France, which hosted the track and field events for this edition of the quadrennial event.
- September 08, 2024 22:54Best-ever medal haul for India at the Paralympics
- September 08, 2024 22:38What time will the Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony start?
The Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony will start on September 8, Sunday at 11:30 PM IST.
- September 08, 2024 22:33Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the Paralympics 2024 closing ceremony. Stay Tuned for all updates from the Stade de France.
