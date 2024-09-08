MagazineBuy Print

Paralympics Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates, Paris 2024: Harvinder, Preethi flag-bearers for India at Stade de France event

Closing Ceremony Live updates, Paris Paralympics 2024: Catch all the news and updates of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics being held at the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday, September 08, 2024.

Updated : Sep 09, 2024 01:00 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the closing ceremony of the Paris Paralympics 2024 being held at the Stade de France in Paris.

  • September 09, 2024 00:55
    Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee addresses the crowd

    andrew parsons.jpg

  • September 09, 2024 00:51
    The flag-bearers of the home country soak in the applause!
  • September 09, 2024 00:48
    Rousing speech by Tony Estanguet!

    The Tournament Director thanks the French public for making the event a grand success!

    estanguet.jpg

  • September 09, 2024 00:44
    Harvinder, Preethi among flag-bearers!

    harvinder preethi.jpg

  • September 09, 2024 00:38
    Merci beaucoup, Paris!
  • September 09, 2024 00:35
    Zakia Khudadadi, Flag Bearer of Refugee Paralympic Team!

    refugee flag.jpg

  • September 09, 2024 00:31
    Here are the flag bearers!

    flag bearers.jpg

  • September 09, 2024 00:22
    Time for the procession!

    The flag bearers from the participating nations enter the arena. The countries will be in alphabetical order.

    169 delegations took part in the Paralympics 2024, representing 168 National Paralympic Committees (NPCs).

  • September 09, 2024 00:17
    Not the perfect start.....
  • September 09, 2024 00:14
    Time for the national anthem!

    The sound of The Marseillaise, the French national anthem, rings around the Stade de France. It is being played by a trumpeter with a disability, André Feydy.

    para trumpet.jpg

  • September 09, 2024 00:05
    The show begins!

    “Paris is a party” flashes across the screen! Santa belts out a rendition of ‘Pour le meilleur’. 

    The organisers announce that the cauldron will not fly tonight because of the weather conditions.

    santa.jpg

  • September 09, 2024 00:01
    Here is the artist lineup for the Paris 2024 Paralympics

    closing ceremony.png

  • September 08, 2024 23:54
    It’s raining!!

    It’s raining at the Stade de France!! All athletes have nestled inside their rain coats as we wait for the event to begin!

  • September 08, 2024 23:51
    What a sight!!

    cauldron.jpg

  • September 08, 2024 23:45
    Not long to go.....
  • September 08, 2024 23:33
    Where to watch the Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony?

    The Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be telecast live on DD Sports and Sports18 channels. The live streaming of the same will be available on Jio Cinema.

  • September 08, 2024 23:29
    Who will be India’s flag bearers?

    Gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh and sprinter Preethi Pal, who made history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics, will be the country’s flag bearers during the closing ceremony of the Paris Games.

  • September 08, 2024 23:23
    Where to watch the Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony?

    The Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be telecast live on DD Sports and Sports18 channels. The live streaming of the same will be available on JioCinema.

  • September 08, 2024 23:11
    Where is the Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony taking place?

    The Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be held at the Stade de France, which hosted the track and field events for this edition of the quadrennial event.

  • September 08, 2024 22:54
    Best-ever medal haul for India at the Paralympics
  • September 08, 2024 22:38
    What time will the Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony start?

    The Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony will start on September 8, Sunday at 11:30 PM IST.

  • September 08, 2024 22:33
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the Paralympics 2024 closing ceremony. Stay Tuned for all updates from the Stade de France. 

