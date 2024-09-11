Delhi HC seeks NADA’s stand on wrestler Bajrang Punia’s plea against suspension

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to respond to a petition filed by wrestler Bajrang Punia challenging his suspension.

The court issued a notice to the agency on the plea moved by Bajrang, who was one of the wrestlers at the forefront of last year’s protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.

NADA’s counsel said a disciplinary panel has been constituted and it is looking into the issue, adding that a final hearing is “about to happen”.

During the hearing, Bajrang’s counsel pressed for an interim relief citing the upcoming Senior World Wrestling Championships in Albania. However, the court said no formal application has been filed for the same.

“This is a classic case of how to hound someone.... The world championship is round the corner. I have to participate, I have to practise. They are finishing my career,” the counsel argued, quoting the wrestler.

On June 21, NADA imposed a “provisional suspension” on Bajrang for a second time and issued a formal “notice of charge”, rendering him ineligible to train and participate in competitions.

The move came three weeks after an anti-disciplinary doping panel revoked the earlier suspension on the ground that NADA had not issued a “notice of charge” to the wrestler.

NADA had first suspended the grappler on April 23 for his refusal to give his urine sample for a dope test during the selection trials held in Sonipat on March 10. The sport’s global governing body, United Wrestling World (UWW), had also suspended him.

The court questioned Bajrang on his refusal to submit a sample for the testing, asking, “How will they let you play if you don’t test?...If you don’t undergo the test, how will they qualify you?”.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist’s counsel said he has “not refused” to undergo the dope test but has only demanded an answer from the authorities regarding the manner in which the earlier tests were sought to be conducted.

“I have not refused. The first thing was, the person who came brought an outdated kit. They admitted it. That man has been suspended. I said please give me an answer to what has happened. In the second instance, those who came, they were not even authorised to do it,” the lawyer was heard quoting Bajrang.

The court, however, said it “cannot be the basis” to not undergo the test subsequently. “That cannot be the basis that ‘okay, this incident has happened and now, for further testing, I will not give my sample,’” the court said.

Bajrang’s counsel said the wrestler is ready to undergo the test on Wednesday itself. “Let them take the sample today,” the counsel submitted.

The counsel for NADA said the authority “cannot take samples like this” as the same is done in accordance with a test-distribution plan.

The court orally said the wrestler can agitate his grievances before the disciplinary panel and listed the matter for further hearing in October.

NADA’s counsel asserted that no player can refuse to undergo the dope test and Bajrang is not being “targeted”.