MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFI plans to change domestic schedule for Indian athletics: What is new, what remains? Explained

AFI chief Adille Sumariwalla said there is a plan to restructure the qualification system for international events in future so that the athletes are able to peak at the right time.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 19:59 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Adille Sumariwalla, who is also one of the vice presidents at the World Athletics, said emphasis from next calendar year will be on regional competitions.
Adille Sumariwalla, who is also one of the vice presidents at the World Athletics, said emphasis from next calendar year will be on regional competitions. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Adille Sumariwalla, who is also one of the vice presidents at the World Athletics, said emphasis from next calendar year will be on regional competitions. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) plans to restructure the domestic competition and qualification system for major international events from the 2025 season, president Adille Sumariwalla said in Chennai on Wednesday.

While interacting with the media on the sidelines of the fourth edition of South Asian Junior Athletics Championship that got underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Sumariwalla said there is a plan to restructure the qualification system for international events in future so that the athletes are able to peak at the right time.

The AFI president also pointed out that the sudden decline in the performance graph of the Indian athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games was a concern.

“To qualify for major international events the athletes will have to compete in a certain number of domestic competitions to earn valuable points,” Sumariwalla added.

“A steady performance will be a big advantage to get a nod from the AFI selection panel.” The 2025 Asian Athletics Championships and World Athletics Championships are two major events next year.

READ MORE | India names strong team for SAAF junior championships in Chennai: Full list of athletes in Indian squad

The AFI president said athletes after qualifying for the Paris Games weren’t able to sustain their performance.

“There was a sudden decline in the performance of the athletes in Paris. The athletes should have clocked a personal best or advance to the final of their respective events,” he added.

Sumariwalla, who is also one of the vice presidents at the World Athletics, said emphasis from next calendar year will be on regional competitions.

“The athletes will get more opportunity to compete close to their homes,” the AFI president said.

“There is a plan to have at least 30 domestic competitions from next season.” Due to decentralisation of the national camps, Sumariwalla said there will be no national preparatory camps to prepare for international meets.

“The athletes will train at regional centres and places of their choice,” he said.

“We expect a minimum of 1000 athletes in various centres across the county.” The AFI president reiterated that the national athletics federation has “no needle policy” and was working with National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) to check the menace of doping.

“The AFI is coordinating with all the stakeholders to curb use of prohibited substances by competitors to enhance their performance,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Athletics Federation of India /

Adille Sumariwalla /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFI plans to change domestic schedule for Indian athletics: What is new, what remains? Explained
    PTI
  2. India at Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian silver medallists at Para Games
    Nihit Sachdeva,Anish Pathiyil,Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan,Netra V,Kavita Menon
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian gold medallists at Para Games
    Netra V,Kavita Menon,Saikat Chakraborty,Anish Pathiyil,Nihit Sachdeva,Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Delhi HC seeks NADA’s stand on wrestler Bajrang Punia’s plea against suspension
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 11: Table Tennis coach Pushilal passes away
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. AFI plans to change domestic schedule for Indian athletics: What is new, what remains? Explained
    PTI
  2. Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable to compete in Diamond League final in Brussels
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man accused of setting on fire Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei dies of burns
    AP
  4. Pakistan athletes arrive in India for SAAF Jr Championships through Wagah Border
    PTI
  5. Rebecca Cheptegei: Paris looks to name sports venue after late Ugandan Olympian
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFI plans to change domestic schedule for Indian athletics: What is new, what remains? Explained
    PTI
  2. India at Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian silver medallists at Para Games
    Nihit Sachdeva,Anish Pathiyil,Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan,Netra V,Kavita Menon
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian gold medallists at Para Games
    Netra V,Kavita Menon,Saikat Chakraborty,Anish Pathiyil,Nihit Sachdeva,Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Delhi HC seeks NADA’s stand on wrestler Bajrang Punia’s plea against suspension
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 11: Table Tennis coach Pushilal passes away
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment