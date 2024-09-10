MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable to compete in Diamond League final in Brussels

Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable will be competing at the Diamond League season finale in Brussels, Belgium on September 13 and 14.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 20:56 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
France, Paris, 08/08/2024: Neeraj Chopra won silver in men’s Javelin throw in Stade de France stadium in Paris on 08 August 2024.Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
France, Paris, 08/08/2024: Neeraj Chopra won silver in men's Javelin throw in Stade de France stadium in Paris on 08 August 2024.Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

France, Paris, 08/08/2024: Neeraj Chopra won silver in men’s Javelin throw in Stade de France stadium in Paris on 08 August 2024.Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist in men’s javelin throw, will be competing at the Diamond League season finale in Brussels, Belgium on September 13 and 14.

He qualified for the season finale after finishing fourth in the standings. He had strong performances in Lausanne and Doha with second-place finishes at both meetings.. At the Lausanne Diamond League, he finished second after managing a best throw of 89.49m while in Doha, it was 88.36m.

Asian Games gold medallist Avinash Sable will be featuring in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event. Recently, he finished 14th at the Silesia Diamond League 2024 in Poland.

Men’s javelin final entry list
Neeraj Chopra (IND)
Genki Rodrick Dean (JPN)
Artut Felfner (UKR)
Timothy Herman (BEL)
Andrian Mardare (MDA)
Anderson Peters (GRN)
Jakub Vadlejch (CZE)
Julian Weber (GER)
Men’s 3000m steeplechase final entry list
Daniel Arce (ESP)
Abderrafia Bouassel (MAR)
Soufiane Bakkali (MAR)
Samuel Firewu (ETH)
Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui (TUN)
Abraham Kibiwot (KEN)
Wilberforce Chemiat Kones (KEN)
Avinash Mukund Sable (IND)
Amos Serem (KEN)
Abrham Sime (ETH)
Mohamed Tindouft (MAR)
Getnet Wale (ETH)

