Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable to compete in Diamond League final in Brussels

Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist in men’s javelin throw, will be competing at the Diamond League season finale in Brussels, Belgium on September 13 and 14.

He qualified for the season finale after finishing fourth in the standings. He had strong performances in Lausanne and Doha with second-place finishes at both meetings.. At the Lausanne Diamond League, he finished second after managing a best throw of 89.49m while in Doha, it was 88.36m.

Asian Games gold medallist Avinash Sable will be featuring in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event. Recently, he finished 14th at the Silesia Diamond League 2024 in Poland.

Men’s javelin final entry list Neeraj Chopra (IND) Genki Rodrick Dean (JPN) Artut Felfner (UKR) Timothy Herman (BEL) Andrian Mardare (MDA) Anderson Peters (GRN) Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) Julian Weber (GER)