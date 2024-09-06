MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rebecca Cheptegei: Paris looks to name sports venue after late Ugandan Olympian

Cheptegei died on Thursday at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80 per cent of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 21:35 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Cheptegei competed in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics less than a month ago and finished 44th.
FILE PHOTO: Cheptegei competed in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics less than a month ago and finished 44th. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Cheptegei competed in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics less than a month ago and finished 44th. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The city of Paris wants to honour the late Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei by naming a sports venue after her.

The proposal was announced by city mayor Anne Hidalgo on Friday and will be discussed by elected city officials in October.

Cheptegei died on Thursday at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80% of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33.

Cheptegei competed in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics less than a month ago and finished 44th.

“Paris joins its elected representatives in expressing its support for the family of the athlete, victim of a femicide a few weeks after her participation in the Olympic Games,” Paris city hall said in a statement.

RELATED: Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after being severely burned by boyfriend over land dispute

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah Ole Kosiom said this week that Cheptegei’s partner, Dickson Ndiema, bought a can of gasoline, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement last Sunday. Ndiema was also burned and was being treated at the same hospital.

Every 11 minutes on average, a woman or girl is killed by an intimate partner or family member somewhere in the world, according to figures from UN Women, the agency promoting gender equality, and the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime.

“An emotional thought for Rebecca Cheptegei,” Hidalgo told a press conference on Friday, quoted by French media. “We saw her, her beauty, her strength, her freedom. Paris will not forget her, and we will dedicate a sports venue to her so that her memory and her story will be present among us.”

Four in 10 women or an estimated 41 per cent of dating or married Kenyan women have experienced physical or sexual violence perpetrated by their current or most recent partner, according to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rebecca Cheptegei: Paris looks to name sports venue after late Ugandan Olympian
    AP
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 9, LIVE Updates: Bhavanaben in action; Praveen Kumar wins India’s sixth gold with new Asian Record; Kasthuri finishes 8th; latest results score
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League: New chance for De Ligt to show ability for Netherlands
    Reuters
  4. UTT 2024: Paranang downs Szocs as Dabang Delhi sets up final against Goa Challengers
    Santadeep Dey
  5. LIVE ENG vs SL score - 3rd Test, Day 1 221/3 (44 overs): Play suspended again due to bad light
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Rebecca Cheptegei: Paris looks to name sports venue after late Ugandan Olympian
    AP
  2. Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League season finale in Brussels
    PTI
  3. Diamond League: Yared Nuguse wins stacked 1,500 metres; Beatrice Chebet misses world record
    Reuters
  4. India names strong team for SAAF junior championships in Chennai: Full list of athletes in Indian squad
    PTI
  5. Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after being severely burned by boyfriend over land dispute
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rebecca Cheptegei: Paris looks to name sports venue after late Ugandan Olympian
    AP
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 9, LIVE Updates: Bhavanaben in action; Praveen Kumar wins India’s sixth gold with new Asian Record; Kasthuri finishes 8th; latest results score
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League: New chance for De Ligt to show ability for Netherlands
    Reuters
  4. UTT 2024: Paranang downs Szocs as Dabang Delhi sets up final against Goa Challengers
    Santadeep Dey
  5. LIVE ENG vs SL score - 3rd Test, Day 1 221/3 (44 overs): Play suspended again due to bad light
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment