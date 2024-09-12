MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Asian Junior Athletics Championship: Indians shatter meet records to win three gold medals on Day 1

It was 1-2 in the women’s 100m sprint for the Indian team with Abinaya and V Sudheeksha taking the top two spots, while, Sri Lanka won gold and silver in the men’s 100m dash.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 01:43 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pooja made efforts to improve her national U-20 high jump record of 1.83m set recently in Peru at the 2024 World Athletics U-20 meet, but failed to cross the bar at 1.84m.
FILE PHOTO: Pooja made efforts to improve her national U-20 high jump record of 1.83m set recently in Peru at the 2024 World Athletics U-20 meet, but failed to cross the bar at 1.84m. | Photo Credit: AFI/X
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pooja made efforts to improve her national U-20 high jump record of 1.83m set recently in Peru at the 2024 World Athletics U-20 meet, but failed to cross the bar at 1.84m. | Photo Credit: AFI/X

The Indian contingent made a great start as Pooja, Siddharth Choudhary, and Abinaya Rajarajan claimed gold medals with record-breaking performance in their respective events on the opening day of the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

It was 1-2 in the women’s 100m sprint for the Indian team with Abinaya and V Sudheeksha taking the top two spots. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won gold and silver in the men’s 100m dash. Meet records were also broken in both men and women’s 100m race.

Pooja comfortably won gold at 1.80m, which was better than the previous meet record of 1.75m. She made efforts to improve her national U-20 high jump record of 1.83m set recently in Peru at the 2024 World Athletics U-20 meet, but failed to cross the bar at 1.84m.

On his way to gold in men’s shot put, Siddharth Choudhary hurled the iron ball to a distance of 19.19m, a meet record. The previous record stood at 18.53m.

Compatriot Anurag Singh Kaler won silver with a distance of 18.91m. Away from the field events, Sri Lanka dominated the middle distance events.

‘Plan to have senior SAAF championships every two years’

The fourth edition of South Asian Junior Athletics Championship being held under the aegis of South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) will give more opportunity to athletes at the regional level, Lalit Bhanot, president of SAAF said on the sidelines of the competition.

“Regional competitions have its advantage as competitors will have to travel less and at the same time get good competition close to home,” Bhanot said.

“All seven SAAF countries are competing here in Chennai,” he added. “More regional events will be conducted in future.”

Next month the senior SAAF athletics meet will be held in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The 2024 SAAF cross country will be held in Pakistan. “The dates of the cross country will be finalised shortly,” Bhanot said.

“There is a plan to organise a senior SAAF competition every two years.”

Day 1 Results:
Men’s 100m: Wijesinghe Merone (Sri Lanka) 10.41 seconds (meet record, previous 10.61 seconds), Weeraratna Dineth (Sri Lanka) 10.49 seconds, Mruthyam Rajaram (India) 10.56 seconds.
Women’s 100m: Abinaya Rajarajan (India) 11.77 seconds (meet record, previous record 11.92 seconds), V Sudheeksha (India) 11.92 seconds, S Wijetungage (Sri Lanka) 12.04 seconds.
Men’s 800m: HD Shavindu Awishka (Sri Lanka) 1:49.83 seconds (meet record, previous record 1:52.99), Vinod Kumar (India) 1:50.07 seconds, Bopanna Klappa (India) 1:50.45 seconds.
Women’s 800m: MGT Abhisheka Premasiri (Sri Lanka) 2:10.17 seconds, Laxmi Priya Kisan (India) 2:10.87 seconds, UM Sansala Himashani S (Sri Lanka) 2:12.13 seconds.
Men’s shot put: Siddharth Choudhary (India) 19.19m (meet record, previous record 18.53m), Anurag Singh Kaler (India) 18.91m, AW Jayavi Ranhidha (Sri Lanka) 15.62m.
Women’s high jump: Pooja (India) 1.80m (meet record, previous meet record 1.75m), DK Timeshi (Sri Lanka) 1.65m, VP Nethra Samadi (Sri Lanka) 1.65m.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pooja Singh /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Asian Junior Athletics Championship: Indians shatter meet records to win three gold medals on Day 1
    PTI
  2. County Championship: Oversized bat costs Essex 12 points in title race
    Reuters
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: India shines on Day 1; Men beat Morocco 4-0; Women leading 2-0 over Jamaica
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi teammate Enzo Fernandez found guilty of driving offence, banned for six months
    AP
  5. ISL 2024-25: Indian Super League favourite place for Kerala Blasters fans, says legend IM Vijayan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. South Asian Junior Athletics Championship: Indians shatter meet records to win three gold medals on Day 1
    PTI
  2. AFI plans to change domestic schedule for Indian athletics: What is new, what remains? Explained
    PTI
  3. Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable to compete in Diamond League final in Brussels
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man accused of setting on fire Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei dies of burns
    AP
  5. Pakistan athletes arrive in India for SAAF Jr Championships through Wagah Border
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Asian Junior Athletics Championship: Indians shatter meet records to win three gold medals on Day 1
    PTI
  2. County Championship: Oversized bat costs Essex 12 points in title race
    Reuters
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: India shines on Day 1; Men beat Morocco 4-0; Women leading 2-0 over Jamaica
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi teammate Enzo Fernandez found guilty of driving offence, banned for six months
    AP
  5. ISL 2024-25: Indian Super League favourite place for Kerala Blasters fans, says legend IM Vijayan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment