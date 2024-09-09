MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan athletes arrive in India for SAAF Jr Championships through Wagah Border

Later on September 9, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the organisers of the event, said the Pakistan contingent has arrived at Wagah border.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 16:30 IST , Lahore - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The 12-member contingent arrived in India for the SAAF Junior Championships, set to be played in India from September 11 to 13.
infoIcon

A 12-member Pakistan contingent on Monday left for Chennai to take part in the South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) Junior Championships after getting visas from the Indian High Commission.

An official confirmed that the athletes and officials had left for Chennai after visas were approved on Saturday.

“The contingent has left via the Wagah border from where they will go to Amritsar and fly to Chennai where the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship is being held,” the official said.

Later in the day, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the organisers of the event, said the Pakistan contingent has arrived at Wagah border.

“Pakistan junior athletics team and officials arrived today at Wagah border in Amritsar. The athletes will compete at SAAF junior championship in Chennai starting September 11,” the AFI tweeted, along with a picture of the team.

The SAAF Junior Championships will be held in Chennai from September 11 to 13.

Related Topics

Pakistan /

Athletics Federation of India

