Former Trinidad and Tobago captain Dwight Yorke hired to coach national team

The 52-year-old Yorke joins the team as its second behind Costa Rica in a five-team World Cup qualifying group, and could make the next round by beating Saint Kitts and Nevis on June 6.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 23:05 IST , PORT OF SPAIN - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: A-Leagues All Stars’ manager Dwight Yorke, left, smiles during their friendly soccer match against Barcelona in Sydney, Australia, May 25, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: A-Leagues All Stars’ manager Dwight Yorke, left, smiles during their friendly soccer match against Barcelona in Sydney, Australia, May 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: A-Leagues All Stars’ manager Dwight Yorke, left, smiles during their friendly soccer match against Barcelona in Sydney, Australia, May 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke was appointed coach of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, aiming to lead his home islands back to the World Cup.

Yorke captained the Soca Warriors at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the only time they qualified. Trinidad and Tobago did not advance from a group including England, Sweden and Paraguay.

“Dwight’s experience, leadership, and commitment to the red, white, and black are exactly what we need to inspire our players and our nation,” Trinidadian soccer federation president Kieron Edwards said in a statement.

The 52-year-old Yorke joins the team as its second behind Costa Rica in a five-team World Cup qualifying group. The top two advance to the next stage, and Trinidad’s place could be sealed by beating Saint Kitts and Nevis on June 6.

CONCACAF has three more guaranteed entries to the World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, which each got an automatic place. Two more teams could qualify through intercontinental playoffs.

Yorke’s most recent coaching job was in Australia with Macarthur, which he led to the national cup title in 2022 before leaving last year. He later won a settlement case against the club at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Yorke starred for almost a decade at Aston Villa before joining Man United ahead of its storied treble-winning season in 1998-99.

