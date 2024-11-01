MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Tottenham Hotspurs’ Van de Ven out until after international break, confirms Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspurs hosts fourth-placed Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, with Unai Emery’s side holding a five-point lead over the Londoners who are eighth on 13 points.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 22:48 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur reacts as he walks off injured during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.
Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur reacts as he walks off injured during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur reacts as he walks off injured during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur’s Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven has suffered a hamstring strain and will not be available until after the November international break, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday.

Spurs host fourth-placed Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, with Unai Emery’s side holding a five-point lead over the Londoners who are eighth on 13 points.

Van de Ven sustained the injury during Tottenham’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the midweek League Cup fourth-round game, leaving the field distressed in the 14th minute.

“Micky is the main one. He has strained a hamstring but it is not too serious. But probably after the international break for him,” Postecoglou told reporters.

“He is disappointed obviously and was looking forward to the game. He will work hard and the international break is an extra two weeks so hopefully he does not miss much.”

The Dutch host Hungary on Nov. 16 and visit Bosnia three days later in Nations League Group A3. They are in second five points behind Germany and above Hungary on goal difference.

The 23-year-old Van de Ven missed six weeks of his debut season after a hamstring injury last November but Postecoglou said “it’s certainly not one of the bad ones like last time.”

“The other (concerning) one was (Cristian) Romero and (Timo) Werner but they still have a chance for the weekend.

“Sonny trained today and if he gets through tomorrow should be okay,” he added referring to Son Heung-Min who has returned to training after missing four games across all competitions.

Postecoglou was also asked about his side again being labelled ‘Spursy’ following their 1-0 loss at lowly Crystal Palace in their last league game and then the Manchester City win that secured a place in the League Cup quarter-finals.

“It is still something people will throw at us. You have to accept that until you prove otherwise,” he said.

“The other night was a strong performance against a formidable side (City). It was an unbelievable physical effort but that’s what I think you have to do against a team like City. (We) just keep focusing on what is important to us.”

Spurs will now aim to restore their league momentum and narrow the gap with Villa, who are again in the mix for Champions League qualification.

“When (Emery) was at Arsenal people were quick to be dismissive of him. (Villa) continue to get stronger and challenge. It will be a good test for us,” Postecoglou added.

“Our games against them have been really good. They got ahead of us for the Champions League last season. I hope it’s a miserable birthday for Emery on Sunday (when he turns 53)!,” he added.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Micky van de Ven /

Ange Postecoglou

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Tottenham Hotspurs’ Van de Ven out until after international break, confirms Postecoglou
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Napoli miracle needs work more than prayers, says Conte on going for the title
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo starts in NAS v HIL; Neymar not in squad; Kick off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tokyo Olympic medallist race walker Koki Ikeda faces provisional ban for alleged blood doping
    AP
  5. Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch BFC vs FCG; Preview; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Tottenham Hotspurs’ Van de Ven out until after international break, confirms Postecoglou
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea’s Maresca welcomes reunion with ex-teammate Van Nistelrooy at United
    Reuters
  3. Guardiola eases concerns over Savinho but still battling an injury crisis at Man City
    AP
  4. Man United set to appoint Ruben Amorim as manager after sacking Erik Ten Hag: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. Van Nistelrooy hopes to remain at Manchester United even after appointment of permanent manager
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Tottenham Hotspurs’ Van de Ven out until after international break, confirms Postecoglou
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Napoli miracle needs work more than prayers, says Conte on going for the title
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo starts in NAS v HIL; Neymar not in squad; Kick off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tokyo Olympic medallist race walker Koki Ikeda faces provisional ban for alleged blood doping
    AP
  5. Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch BFC vs FCG; Preview; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment