Guardiola eases concerns over Savinho but still battling an injury crisis at Man City

Savinho was in tears as he was carried off the field on a stretcher during City’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham in the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 20:47 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

AP
Manchester City’s Savinho is carried away in a stretcher after sustaining an injury as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on.
Manchester City’s Savinho is carried away in a stretcher after sustaining an injury as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Savinho is carried away in a stretcher after sustaining an injury as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola eased concerns about the seriousness of an ankle problem sustained by Brazil winger Savinho amid an injury crisis for the Premier League champions.

“It was a knock,” Guardiola said. “A strong one but (it’s) not fractured.”

Savinho was in tears as he was carried off the field on a stretcher during City’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham in the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Manuel Akanji was hurt in the warmup for that game, having been struggling because of a knee issue.

ALSO READ | Jurgen Klopp defends his decision to join Red Bull after fan backlash

Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Oscar Bobb were already on the injury list and won’t play against Bournemouth on Saturday. Jeremy Doku has also been sidelined, while Guardiola said Ruben Dias has been playing through a problem.

After Wednesday’s defeat, Guardiola said it was the worst injury situation he has experienced since arriving at City in 2016.

“We are not the only club in the world that has injuries,” Guardiola said. “We have a lot in certain departments and certain positions, but it is what it is. I said many times to the team, ‘Guys, try not to feel sorry for ourselves.’ The challenge is there.”

The injury situation won’t force Guardiola into the transfer market in the new year, however. “Maybe in January we have all the squad fit, except Rodri and maybe Oscar,” he said. “Maybe we are all together, the squad is enough, it’s complete, it’s nice, it’s top and everyone is completely focused and fit.”

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Tottenham /

Premier League /

Kevin De Bruyne /

Rodri

