Rybakina hires former Djokovic coach Ivanisevic for 2025 season

Ivanisevic wrote on Instagram: “Excited about coming back on Tour. This time, it’s time for some WTA action. Happy to join your team Elena Rybakina.”

Published : Nov 01, 2024 20:29 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Goran Ivanisevic and Elena Rybakina.
Goran Ivanisevic and Elena Rybakina. | Photo Credit: Reuters, Getty Images
infoIcon

Goran Ivanisevic and Elena Rybakina. | Photo Credit: Reuters, Getty Images

World Number five Elena Rybakina has hired Novak Djokovic’s former coach Goran Ivanisevic for the 2025 season, the Kazakhstan player said on Friday

Djokovic ended a five-year partnership in March with Croat Ivanisevic, who helped the Serbian claim nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles. Ivanisevic also won Wimbledon in 2001 when he became the first wild card to win a major tournament.

Rybakina, 25, will start working with Ivanisevic during the pre-season. The 2022 Wimbledon champion split from her long-time coach Stefano Vukov just days before the U.S. Open.

“I’m really looking forward to this partnership,” Rybakina told reporters ahead of the WTA Finals which begin on Saturday in Riyadh. “I think he’s a great champion and he has so much experience and I’m looking forward to starting.

“For me, it was important to get better and with the help of the agents we connected and we just decided to start working ... Of course, it’s a big change but I think it’s going to be a good change.”

Ivanisevic wrote on Instagram: “Excited about coming back on Tour. This time, it’s time for some WTA action. Happy to join your team Elena Rybakina.”

The Russian-born Rybakina enjoyed plenty of success in the first half of 2024, winning titles in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart, but missed several tournaments due to illness and injury thereafter.

After reaching the Wimbledon semifinals she withdrew from the Paris Olympics due to bronchitis and pulled out of the U.S. Open in August due to a lower back injury after winning her opening match.

Rybakina begins her WTA Finals campaign on Saturday against Italian world number four Jasmine Paolini.

