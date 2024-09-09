MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Indian athletes who retained their Paralympic Games medals from Tokyo 2020

Here are the Indian athletes who managed to retain their medals or won a medal for the second consecutive time at the Paralympic Games.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 09:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sumit of India reacts during the Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
Sumit of India reacts during the Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Sumit of India reacts during the Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India had a memorable outing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, finishing with its best-ever medal tally at the quadrennial event. Seven golds, nine silver medals and 13 bronze medals helped India cross its tally of 19 medals from Tokyo 2020.

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris featured 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Here are the Indian athletes who managed to retain their medals from Tokyo 2020:

Among the gold medal winners from Tokyo 2020, Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara retained their medals in the men’s javelin F64 and the women’s 10 air rifle standing SH1 respectively.

Nishad Kumar retained his silver medal in the men’s high jump T47. In the badminton men’s singles SL4. Suhas Yathiraj finished runner-up to France’s Lucas Mazur for the second edition in a row.

Gold medallist Avani Lekhara of Team India poses on the podium during the medal ceremony after Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final on day two of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
Gold medallist Avani Lekhara of Team India poses on the podium during the medal ceremony after Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final on day two of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Gold medallist Avani Lekhara of Team India poses on the podium during the medal ceremony after Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final on day two of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A Season Best throw of 42.22 handed Yogesh Kathuniya his second consecutive silver medal in the men’s discus throw F56.

Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze in the men’s javelin throw F46 in both editions of the Games.

Here are the Indian athletes who managed to win medals in both editions of the Paralympic Games:

Mariyappan Thangavelu won his third consecutive Paralympic medal, adding a bronze in the men’s high jump T63 after winning gold in Rio 2016 and silver in Tokyo 2020.

In the same event, Sharad Kumar swapped his bronze from Tokyo for a silver medal. Manish Narwal, who won gold in the men’s 50m pistol SH1 in Tokyo had to settle for a silver medal.

Bronze medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu of India celebrates with his medal on the podium of the Men’s High Jump T63.
Bronze medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu of India celebrates with his medal on the podium of the Men’s High Jump T63. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Bronze medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu of India celebrates with his medal on the podium of the Men’s High Jump T63. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Archer Harvinder Singh, who won bronze in the men’s individual recurve event three years ago, won India’s maiden archery gold at Paris. Praveen Kumar too upgraded his silver in the men’s high jump T64 to gold this edition.

