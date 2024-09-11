Chess Olympiad 2024: India shines on Day 1; Men beat Morocco 4-0; Women leading 2-0 over Jamaica

The Indian men’s team started Chess Olympiad 2024 with a clean sweep against Morocco in the first round of open section, at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

R. Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi beat Mohamed Tisir and Mehdi Pierre Ouakhir, respectively while Arjun Erigaisi and P. Harikrishna had the last laugh against Jacques Elbilia and Anas Moayad on their respective boards.

In the Women’s section, the India currently has a 2-0 lead over Jamaica. R. Vaishali defeated Adani Clarke, while Tania Sachdev triumphed over Gabriella Watson.

