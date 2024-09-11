The 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad will take place in Hungary from September 10 to 23.

This will be the first time since 1926 that the world’s biggest multi-national chess tournament returns to Budapest.

A total of 193 teams in the Open section and 181 in the Women’s will battle it out over 11 rounds in a Swiss Format.

Here’s all you need to know about the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024:

PREVIEW

Chess is an individual sport by nature, but the excitement and dynamics of playing it in a team format elevate the Olympiad to a unique and special status. This year, the world’s biggest multi-national chess tournament returns to Budapest for the first time since 1926, with the 45th Chess Olympiad set to take place in Hungary from September 10 to 23.

A total of 193 teams in the Open section and 181 in the Women’s will battle it out over 11 rounds of the Swiss format for a chance at a podium finish. India, which hosted the previous edition, bagged bronze medals in both sections and will be looking to build on that success.

With an average rating of 2755, India enters the open section as the second-seeded team, just behind the USA (2758). It boasts a supremely talented lineup, including world championship challenger D. Gukesh, world No. 4 Arjun Erigaisi, and world No. 12 R. Praggnanandhaa. They are well supported by the experienced shoulders of Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna, making India one of the strongest contenders.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Arrival, Opening Ceremony & Technical Meeting

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Round 1

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Round 2

Friday, September 13, 2024 - Round 3

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Round 4

Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Round 5

Monday, September 16, 2024 - Round 6

Tuesday, September, 17, 2024 - Rest Day — Bermuda Party

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Round 7

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Round 8

Friday, September 20, 2024 - Round 9

Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Round 10

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Round 11

— All matches start at 15.00 Budapest time, or 18:30 IST

FORMAT

The Olympiad will be played in an 11-round non-elimination Swiss system format with all teams being paired in every rounds.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for both open and women’s categories is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

Players are permitted to offer a draw at any time

ALSO READ | Koneru Humpy to skip Chess Olympiad 2024

PRIZE MONEY

The winning team in the open section of the Chess Olympiad comprises the recipients of the “Hamilton-Russell Cup”.

The winning team in the women’s section of the Chess Olympiad comprises the recipients of the “Vera Menchik Cup”.

The winning federation in the combined classification of the Chess Olympiad comprises the recipients of the “Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy”.

VENUE

The 45th Chess Olympiad will be held in the BOK Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest.

PAIRING

ROUND ONE PAIRINGS: OPEN SECTION India vs Morocco WOMEN’S SECTION Jamaica vs India

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

ALSO READ | Chess Olympiad 2024: Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa to headline Indian team

INDIANS IN ACTION

OPEN SECTION Board 1: D. Gukesh Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi Board 5: Pentala Harikrishna WOMEN’S SECTION Board 1: Harika Dronavalli Board 2: R Vaishali Board 3: Divya Deshmukh Board 4: Vantika Agarwal Board 5: Tania Sachdev

FILE PHOTO: The second seed India that won bronze in Chennai will miss Humpy Koneru this time, but with a rising star Divya Deshmukh joining Rameshbabu Vaishali, Harika Dronavalli, Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev in Budapest.

TOP FIVE SEEDS IN THE WOMEN’S SECTION 1. Georgia (2459) Captain: Vladimir B Tukmakov Nana Dzagnidze (2505); Nino Batsiashvili (2451); Lela Javakhishvili (2451); Bella Khotenashvili (2427); Salome Melia (2325) 2. India (2458) Captain: Abhijit Kunte Harika Dronavalli (2491); R. Vaishali (2488); Divya Deshmukh (2464); Vantika Agrawal (2390); Tania Sachdev (2386) 3. Poland (2416) Captain: Marcin Dziuba Alina Kashlinskaya (2474); Monika Socko (2419); Aleksandra Maltsevskaya (2404); Oliwia Kiolbasa (2367); Alicja Sliwicka (2357) 4. China (2416) Captain: Yang Shen Zhu Jiner (2469); Miaoyi Lu (2449); Yuxin Song (2383); Qi Guo (2362); Shiqun Ni (2352) 5. Azerbaijan (2414) Captain: Mihail Shereshevsky Gunay Mammadzada (2441); Govhar Beydullayeva (2412); Khanim Balajayeva (2404); Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2399); Gulnar Mammadova (2341)

RELATED | When India played its first Chess Olympiad - a slice of history from 1956