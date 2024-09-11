  • Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Arrival, Opening Ceremony & Technical Meeting 
  • Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Round 1
  • Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Round 2
  • Friday, September 13, 2024 - Round 3
  • Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Round 4
  • Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Round 5
  • Monday, September 16, 2024 - Round 6
  • Tuesday, September, 17, 2024 - Rest Day — Bermuda Party
  • Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Round 7
  • Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Round 8
  • Friday, September 20, 2024 - Round 9
  • Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Round 10
  • Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Round 11