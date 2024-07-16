MagazineBuy Print

Koneru Humpy to skip Chess Olympiad 2024

Humpy’s ultimate goal is to win the World championship and she has been training really well towards that objective.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 20:28 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
File photo: Grandmaster Koneru Humpy at the FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024.
File photo: Grandmaster Koneru Humpy at the FIDE Women's Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File photo: Grandmaster Koneru Humpy at the FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former World Rapid chess champion, Koneru Humpy, has decided to skip Chess Olympiad to be held in Budapest (Hungary) in September this year as she feels that she cannot compete in back to back tournaments.

“I have opted out of the Olympiad because I am no longer in a position to play back-to-back tournaments and also the fact that I have already confirmed my entry into some of the major events,” the 37-year-old Humpy informed Sportstar from Vijayawada on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Chess Olympiad 2024: Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa to headline Indian team

“I will be taking part in the World Rapid and Blitz team championship in Kazakhstan from July 31 in which players from different countries will be in each team and also then in the Grand Prix Series in October in London,” the World No.7 said.

The Chief Manager in the ONGC said for her the ultimate goal is to win the World championship and that she had been training really well towards that objective.

“Well, my daughter Ahana is now in second Standard and that also means I can focus more on chess at home,” said a smiling Humpy, who was a bronze medallist in the 2022 edition.

Chess Olympiad /

Koneru Humpy

