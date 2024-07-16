MagazineBuy Print

Straight contest between the Naiks for MCA president’s post

While Ajinkya Naik has been banking on support from the maidans and clubs, Sanjay is a close aide of BCCI treasurer and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 20:20 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik files his nomination for the elections of MCA President.
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik files his nomination for the elections of MCA President. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik files his nomination for the elections of MCA President. | Photo Credit: ANI

Two incumbent office-bearers - Ajinkya Naik and Sanjay Naik - will be involved in one-on-one contest for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president’s election, to be held on July 23.

On Tuesday, the last date of withdrawals, local Congress leader Bhushan Patil withdrew his nomination. The fourth nomination form that was filed - by the MCA T20 League chairperson Vihang Sarnaik - had been rejected by the election officer.

It left Ajinkya, the secretary, and Sanjay - the vice-president - taking each other on for the post vacated due to Amol Kale’s demise on June 10.

While Ajinkya has been banking on support from the maidans and clubs, Sanjay is a close aide of BCCI treasurer and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar.

Interestingly, both the Naiks had a frosty relationship during the pandemic, when Ajinkya, as then managing committee member, took on Sanjay, who was serving as the secretary.

While Ajinkya was elected with a whopping margin during the last election, having switched flanks from the cricketers’ group to the Sharad Pawar-Ashish Shelar combine, Sanjay had to settle for the vice-president’s post.

